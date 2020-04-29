The Liverpool faithful have been raving about their captain Jordan Henderson this week after one Twitter account asked fans to describe the Englishman using only one word.
There was everything ranging from “champion” to “irreplaceable” to “underrated.”
Henderson has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s side since taking the reins from legend Steven Gerrard, and he finally got his rewards in lifting the Champions League trophy at the end of last season. The Premier League triumph is next up.
The 29-year-old has played 35 times in all competitions this season, taking his total tally for the Reds to a whopping 359 appearances.
In that time, he has scored 28 goals and provided 50 assists, although such a contribution is arguably not the focal point of his industrious game.
Per WhoScored, Henderson is averaging 2.2 tackles, four long balls and 62.4 passes per game in the Premier League this term.
The 55-cap midfielder is now valued at £25.2m by Transfermarkt, 13th in the current Liverpool squad, so maybe there’s a case to be made of him being underrated.
Here’s how the supporters have been describing him…
Captain
— David Goulbourn (@DavidGoulbourn1) April 28, 2020
Engineroom https://t.co/VejLjCDXUm
— denz_naidoo (@DenzNaidoo) April 28, 2020
Workaholic https://t.co/6erYA5a1v3
— Binh Binh (@BinhBin76552478) April 28, 2020
Irreplaceable
— Colin Miller (@lfctrucker66) April 28, 2020
Champion pic.twitter.com/YRGVKKwGJO
— Reno Mercieca (@renomercieca) April 28, 2020
UNDERRATED 💯
— Paul L (@JusP_187) April 28, 2020
Machine pic.twitter.com/TGF4LPU5Hl
— JakeHutter (@jakeh1972) April 28, 2020
Inspirational
— Kevin Cowley (@cowlos) April 28, 2020
Heroic
— Nigel Johnson (@Nigel_Johnson1) April 28, 2020
Passionate
— Bernadette (@bernieleslie) April 29, 2020
Machine
— Zino Blaqq 🕗 (@ZinoBlaqq) April 28, 2020
Hero
— Charlie Harvey (@chxrlieharvey) April 28, 2020
Outstanding 👌
— KennyP🇬🇧 (@kennyp1886) April 28, 2020
