Liverpool fans go berserk over latest Timo Werner report

Fresh reports emerging about transfer target Timo Werner have sent many Liverpool fans into a frenzy as this saga appears to be rumbling on.

According to Bild Sport, via Sport Witness, the Reds ‘definitely want’ to sign the German forward but not at the price of his release clause, thought to be €55m (£49.3m).

It’s claimed that the Merseyside outfit will try to negotiate his price down in order to land him this summer.

And plenty at Anfield are far from happy with the news…

It’s rubbish — Andrew tuck (@Andrewtuck10) May 27, 2020

48M is a bargain.. stop being stingy — Don (@Dattydon) May 27, 2020

This is vintage us — George Goldie (@GeorgeGoldie2) May 27, 2020

Please dont be next nabil fekir — Reza Ferria R (@ejaaa) May 27, 2020

The 24-year-old continued his fine goal-laden campaign at the weekend by bagging a hat-trick against Mainz 05, taking his total for the season to 30 from only 38 appearances. He’s also provided 12 assists, via Transfermarkt.

That display wouldn’t have helped ease matters in the Liverpool camp as they are even more desperate to see him make the switch from the Bundesliga to Merseyside.

As a result of the Reds trying to lower Werner’s price, some supporters have taken aim at ownership group FSG as well as sporting director Michael Edwards for apparent “penny-pinching”.

I hate FSG — fulltime nutter (@itsssmeeealiiii) May 27, 2020

FSG OUT — ‍♂️ (@DlRTBIKE_FO) May 27, 2020

Mr.Edwards at it again — Setu Purohit (@SETU30) May 27, 2020

Fish penny-pinching as usual. Just get it done — dwight shrute █ (@PerkyNippless) May 27, 2020

What the hell Michael Edwards. 55M is a bargain for a player of his skill, stop thinking so much about it and pay the clause already — sT33LyDK (@ozzymz1245) May 27, 2020

The club’s stance over Werner has seemingly only heightened manager Jurgen Klopp’s status in Liverpool with fans claiming he’s doing wonders despite having his hands somewhat tied.

Rip this club when klopp leaves and fsg dont sell — – (@Anfi3ld1892) May 27, 2020

Klopp is a miracle worker

You’d think for a player of Werner’s ability that fee would be considered a bargain — Nabiesta (@Nabiesta1) May 27, 2020

Klopp will get his man — Kelvin Emenike (@EmenikeChimaobi) May 27, 2020

The Premier League’s front-runners have been long linked with a move for Werner and it appears as if some at Anfield are losing their patience as the saga continues to rumble on.

