Liverpool fans go berserk over latest Timo Werner report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 27/5/2020 | 08:09pm

Fresh reports emerging about transfer target Timo Werner have sent many Liverpool fans into a frenzy as this saga appears to be rumbling on.

According to Bild Sport, via Sport Witness, the Reds ‘definitely want’ to sign the German forward but not at the price of his release clause, thought to be €55m (£49.3m).

It’s claimed that the Merseyside outfit will try to negotiate his price down in order to land him this summer.

And plenty at Anfield are far from happy with the news…

The 24-year-old continued his fine goal-laden campaign at the weekend by bagging a hat-trick against Mainz 05, taking his total for the season to 30 from only 38 appearances. He’s also provided 12 assists, via Transfermarkt.

That display wouldn’t have helped ease matters in the Liverpool camp as they are even more desperate to see him make the switch from the Bundesliga to Merseyside.

As a result of the Reds trying to lower Werner’s price, some supporters have taken aim at ownership group FSG as well as sporting director Michael Edwards for apparent “penny-pinching”.

The club’s stance over Werner has seemingly only heightened manager Jurgen Klopp’s status in Liverpool with fans claiming he’s doing wonders despite having his hands somewhat tied.

The Premier League’s front-runners have been long linked with a move for Werner and it appears as if some at Anfield are losing their patience as the saga continues to rumble on.

