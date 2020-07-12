Liverpool fans unimpressed by Koulibaly links

Liverpool may be one of the most successful teams in the world over the past two seasons, but they haven’t spent all that much as of late.

Indeed, the only players the Reds have shelled out a fee for over the past 12 months have been Takumi Minamino and Sepp van der Berg, but that may change this summer.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a sensational move for Napoli’s 6 ft 5 centre half Kalidou Koulibaly, as reports in Italy have stated that his asking priced has dropped from €100m to between €70-80m.

The idea of the Senegal international partnering Virgil van Dijk at the back is a mouth-watering prospect, after all, Koulibaly was named Serie A’s best defender last term, and he received the third-most Ballon d’Or votes amongst any centre-backs in 2019, sitting only behind van Dijk and Mathijs de Ligt.

However, despite the Napoli star possessing such pedigree, a number of fans were against the idea of signing him this summer, and you can understand why.

Koulibaly may be fantastic, but he turns 30 next year, and such a hefty outlay for a side with the best defensive record in the division seems a little unnecessary.

Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have proven to be a brilliant options at the back this season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, conceding just 26 league goals in 34 games, and due to this fact, some supporters believe that Koulibaly would be an unnecessary signing.

No thanks we have Gonez, he’s 29 and Gomez is 23 and only just begun — Peter Ajayi (AJ) (@Ajayi82) July 11, 2020

Gomez is our Koulabily…. — Gazzzzaaaa 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@SwanyThaRed) July 11, 2020

No thank you. Rather Gomez gets more games — Tom (@tommms) July 11, 2020

Doesn’t make any sense to spend that money even if it was possible (it is possible just not logical) to spend 70-80mill on 29 defender when are defensive is already one of the best in the world basically telling Gómez and Matip your career are on hold for a few years if done. — CHAMPIONS🏆 (@cohenjackLFC) July 11, 2020

Other supporters weren’t happy with the fact the club are reportedly looking to spend such a hefty fee on the defender after reportedly being hesitant to make a move for Thiago who would apparently only cost them €33.5m (£30m).

These supporters certainly have a point, the Reds’ defence is the best in the division, and it doesn’t really need bolstering, especially when Koulibaly will cost them at least double what Thiago is reportedly available for.

Lol can’t pay 33 million for a player we need in thiago then go splash 70 at a 29 year old centre back we won’t need for at least 6 years this is just madness — MDWEDA (@mdulocal) July 11, 2020

Priced out of a 30m player but want a 70m player make it make sense pls — ☔️ (@lukehn_) July 11, 2020