Liverpool fans unimpressed by Koulibaly links

by Charles Jones share
2 minute read 12/7/2020 | 09:00am

Liverpool may be one of the most successful teams in the world over the past two seasons, but they haven’t spent all that much as of late.

Indeed, the only players the Reds have shelled out a fee for over the past 12 months have been Takumi Minamino and Sepp van der Berg, but that may change this summer.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a sensational move for Napoli’s 6 ft 5 centre half Kalidou Koulibaly, as reports in Italy have stated that his asking priced has dropped from €100m to between €70-80m.

The idea of the Senegal international partnering Virgil van Dijk at the back is a mouth-watering prospect, after all, Koulibaly was named Serie A’s best defender last term, and he received the third-most Ballon d’Or votes amongst any centre-backs in 2019, sitting only behind van Dijk and Mathijs de Ligt.

However, despite the Napoli star possessing such pedigree, a number of fans were against the idea of signing him this summer, and you can understand why.

Koulibaly may be fantastic, but he turns 30 next year, and such a hefty outlay for a side with the best defensive record in the division seems a little unnecessary.

Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have proven to be a brilliant options at the back this season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, conceding just 26 league goals in 34 games, and due to this fact, some supporters believe that Koulibaly would be an unnecessary signing.

Other supporters weren’t happy with the fact the club are reportedly looking to spend such a hefty fee on the defender after reportedly being hesitant to make a move for Thiago who would apparently only cost them €33.5m (£30m).

These supporters certainly have a point, the Reds’ defence is the best in the division, and it doesn’t really need bolstering, especially when Koulibaly will cost them at least double what Thiago is reportedly available for.

