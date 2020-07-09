Liverpool ace Georginio Wijnaldum struggled massively at Brighton

After failing to score in their last five away games, Liverpool ended that streak on Wednesday night, and enjoyed an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League.

The Reds were largely in control of the tie, enjoying 56% possession and racking up 19 total shots on the Seagulls’ goal. But whilst a couple of players put in some impressive shifts – most notably Mohamed Salah who struck twice, and Naby Keita who showed signs of his huge potential – there was one player who badly let Jurgen Klopp down: Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman looked completely out of sorts against Graham Potter’s side, and it was no surprise that his official match rating of 6.3 as per Sofascore, was the worst of any player who started for the Reds.

He could only manage one shot off target in the entire game, whilst he was only successful with just one his three attempted dribbles – the former Newcastle man has of course come up with some big goals for Liverpool, most notably in the Champions League, but that completely deserted him on Wednesday.

He offered no creativity whatsoever for Klopp’s men, failing to create a single big chance or provide a key pass, whilst he simply got bullied off the ball far too easily by the home side.

He lost possession on 11 occasions, and in the ten total duels that he contested, he lost seven of them. It was a weak and fragile display from a midfielder who is usually a real live-wire on the pitch – this season in the Premier League, he has won an impressive 50% of his ground duels, and conceded possession just 7.2 times per game.

Thankfully for Wijnaldum and Klopp, his midfield partner Keita, carried his burden for the Reds, and inspired them to another three points in the top-flight. The Liverpool manager will surely be hoping that having let him down on Wednesday, his Dutch midfielder can quickly get resume normal service.