Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum sends defiant message amid PL update

As Liverpool look set to end their wait for the title, they will have to do so without the presence of their loyal fans.

With the ongoing crisis affecting the world, the Premier League are keen on ensuring strict guidelines are met in order to help complete the rest of the season.

And according to the latest news, Jurgen Klopp’s side in particular will arguably be hit the hardest. As relayed by The Athletic journalist James Pearce, any game in which the Reds can clinch the Premier League title, is likely to be moved to a neutral venue, with the thought that this will help stop fans from congregating outside the stadium.

Anfield has been the home of many a great night throughout its history, and it certainly feels disappointing that the club’s supporters won’t be able to witness first-hand their team getting over the line.

But despite the doom and gloom, Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum has taken to Instagram to deliver a defiant message to the fans, insisting that they will do everything to make them proud.

It may not be the dream scenario that many Liverpool fans would have hoped for, but at the end of the day, their club’s name will still be inked on the Premier League trophy.

And that is what counts.