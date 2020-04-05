Liverpool’s Marko Grujic deserves final chance at Anfield

Amidst all of Liverpool’s recent successes both domestically and in European football, it is easy to forget Jurgen Klopp’s first few months in charge at Anfield.

The German of course has arrived in mid-season following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers, and whilst he has gone on to spend big-money on several high-profile players in the transfer market, Marko Grujic was the first player he brought to the club.

The midfielder joined from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade back in January 2016, and Klopp spoke glowingly of the kind of attributes he possesses. He said: “He’s a good boy, a young boy but plays an important role at the moment at Red Star, who are the best team in Serbia. He’s a tall boy, but quick and good at technical things. He can play passes and can dribble.”

But since then. Grujic has found first-team opportunities on Merseyside rather hard to come by. As per Transfermarkt, he has made just 14 appearances for the senior side, and it has been no surprise to see him spend time elsewhere in order to stay in rhythm.

And this season, whilst on loan at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, he has performed impressively. He has featured 22 times across all competitions, scoring three times and providing a further two assists, whilst his 6.91 average match rating places him sixth amongst all his teammates.

The £16.2m-rated ace deserves at least one final chance to shine, and if he does make good on his opportunity, then it would save Klopp and Michael Edwards some major money in the transfer market this summer.

Grujic’s ability to play as a holding midfielder or further advanced makes him such a useful option to have, and as the Reds have seen with injuries to the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, having someone who is a natural in playing the deeper role can be a major blessing for them as they chase trophies in multiple competitions.

He may be out of the picture for now, but Grujic should be knocking on the first-team door at Anfield this summer.

