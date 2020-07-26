 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans slam links to Leicester ace Harvey Barnes

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 26/7/2020 | 10:45am

Having clinched the Premier League title in stunning fashion, all eyes will be on how Liverpool treat the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Reds were very much quiet on the transfer front last year, but it didn’t seem to affect them one bit. Despite the current financial situation impacting clubs across Europe, this may be a window in which Jurgen Klopp’s side do need to make a statement in order to being pulled back by the chasing pack.

And according to The Daily Mirror, the Merseyside club have lined up Leicester winger Harvey Barnes as a potential summer target, having been impressed by his “energy and forceful running”.

The report further claims that Klopp sees a lot of potential in him to grow and develop, and that they have turned to the Foxes ace after being rebuffed in their interest for Wolves speedster Adama Traore.

After hearing about the links to Barnes, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Liverpool fans simply said that Barnes is just not good enough, with one supporter even calling his finishing “abysmal”.

Another couple of supporters pointed to the likes of Rhian Brewster as reason why they should steer clear of Barnes, with one fan even claiming they would rather keep the “rubbish” Harry Wilson.

With seven goals and nine assists across all competitions this season, Barnes has certainly shown signs of potential with Leicester.

Would you like to see Harvey Barnes at Anfield?

Yes

Yes

No

No

But whether he is ready for the step-up to a side like Liverpool remains to be seen. In fact, aside from one goal and one assist against Chelsea and Manchester City respectively, Barnes has not contributed at all against the Premier League’s big six.

The level of pressure and expectation is far bigger at Anfield, and it’s no surprise to see some Liverpool fans not being too excited by the prospect of him joining.

