Liverpool fans slam links to Leicester ace Harvey Barnes

Having clinched the Premier League title in stunning fashion, all eyes will be on how Liverpool treat the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Reds were very much quiet on the transfer front last year, but it didn’t seem to affect them one bit. Despite the current financial situation impacting clubs across Europe, this may be a window in which Jurgen Klopp’s side do need to make a statement in order to being pulled back by the chasing pack.

Can you spot your Xabi Alonso from your Bruno Cheyrou? This Liverpool quiz will have you questioning your knowledge…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Erik Meijer Sean Dundee

And according to The Daily Mirror, the Merseyside club have lined up Leicester winger Harvey Barnes as a potential summer target, having been impressed by his “energy and forceful running”.

The report further claims that Klopp sees a lot of potential in him to grow and develop, and that they have turned to the Foxes ace after being rebuffed in their interest for Wolves speedster Adama Traore.

After hearing about the links to Barnes, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Remember these are the PL & CL holders targeting Harvey Barnes while Europe League United are bagging Jadon Sancho… — No more negativity (for now) (@mattftbI) July 26, 2020

God forbid ! He’s literally most overrated young English player in the league 💀 — DA_SAM 🙏 (@issam92) July 26, 2020

Please, no — Shannonʸⁿʷᵃ (@icy7_YNWA) July 26, 2020

Barnes is Everton standard, we don’t need him. Ismailia Sarr would be a better option with Watford possibly going down and would be cheaper. — Paul Obino (@Obino_P) July 26, 2020

A couple of Liverpool fans simply said that Barnes is just not good enough, with one supporter even calling his finishing “abysmal”.

I doubt it. Barnes is nowhere near good enough … his finishing is abysmal. — DGCO (@DGCO10) July 26, 2020

Naaaaaa I don’t think he’s good enough 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Simmo* (@Simmo2411) July 26, 2020

Another couple of supporters pointed to the likes of Rhian Brewster as reason why they should steer clear of Barnes, with one fan even claiming they would rather keep the “rubbish” Harry Wilson.

Rather keep the rubbish Wilson than pay £10mn for Barnes — TalkingRed BLM ⭐️19⭐️ LEAGUE CHAMPIONS (@TalkingRed23) July 26, 2020

We don’t need him we have Brewster — Rob Davies (@robwdavies92) July 26, 2020

With seven goals and nine assists across all competitions this season, Barnes has certainly shown signs of potential with Leicester.

Would you like to see Harvey Barnes at Anfield?

Yes Vote No Vote

But whether he is ready for the step-up to a side like Liverpool remains to be seen. In fact, aside from one goal and one assist against Chelsea and Manchester City respectively, Barnes has not contributed at all against the Premier League’s big six.

The level of pressure and expectation is far bigger at Anfield, and it’s no surprise to see some Liverpool fans not being too excited by the prospect of him joining.