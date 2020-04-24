Liverpool fans discuss potential new deal for Harvey Elliott

After becoming the youngest ever player to feature in the Premier League when he came on as a substitute for Fulham back in May 2019, Harvey Elliott earned himself a high-profile move last summer to Liverpool.

The 17-year-old has since made seven first-team appearances for the reigning European champions, quite the achievement considering Jurgen Klopp’s side are trying to battle for the biggest titles on offer.

Whilst he has yet to score for the senior side, he has been a part of a couple of massive victories, not least the FA Cup triumph over Merseyside rivals Everton, and the astonishing EFL cup clash against Arsenal at Anfield.

Now, Football Insider claim the Reds have agreed terms with Elliott over a new three-year deal, and are expected to make an announcement in the coming months – it’s further claimed he will earn £20k-a-week, more than other youth team players at the club.

After hearing about the contract update on Elliott, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

20k a week at 17? That’s risky, they must rate him very highly — 🔴 (@LFCzacharyy) April 23, 2020

little too much to give a kid with an ego the size of a dump truck but as long as he backs it up with his game then ok — Jacob Elkins (@JacobBElkins) April 23, 2020

20k for that attitude 🥴 — Deepstweets 🦉 (@Deepstweets86) April 23, 2020

Terrible idea, already has an ego and an attitude problem, good player yes but shouldn’t be on that wage — . (@NotNinjaah) April 23, 2020

That guys going off the rails if he gets his 20k. Will ruin his career before he’s 21 with his attitude. — Dave (@SpicyFirmino) April 23, 2020

Nope, not ready for that, the lad has wayyy too much of an attitude, needs to be kept in line to have any chance of success — señor firminito (@lfc_axel) April 24, 2020

20k a week. That’s him ruined. — Shakes McNails (@ShakesMcNails) April 24, 2020

Some Liverpool fans however seemed to be far more accepting of Elliott’s potential new deal, suggesting that he could be a “star in the making” under Klopp and that it’s “well deserved”.

We have confidence in him and he’ll defo back it up. Fair play 👏 — George 🔴 (@SeventySixRole) April 24, 2020

He’s a star in the making under klopp. — Darren _LFC _Dazzler (@dazzler_darren) April 23, 2020

an amazing talent,well deserved — insert clever name here🇮🇪🛵 (@Southernalien72) April 23, 2020

As is always the case with youngsters and new contracts, the big concern for Klopp and co is to ensure that Elliott keeps his feet on the ground and doesn’t lose track of what should be most important to him so early on in his footballing career.

There have been countless examples of talented players falling by the wayside because they’ve been given too much too soon – someone like Ravel Morrison at Manchester United certainly springs to mind.

It will be up to the coaching staff and the support around Elliott to make sure he doesn’t head in that same way even with a bumper new contract.