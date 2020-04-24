 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans discuss potential new deal for Harvey Elliott

Liverpool fans discuss potential new deal for Harvey Elliott

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 24/4/2020 | 12:25pm

After becoming the youngest ever player to feature in the Premier League when he came on as a substitute for Fulham back in May 2019, Harvey Elliott earned himself a high-profile move last summer to Liverpool.

The 17-year-old has since made seven first-team appearances for the reigning European champions, quite the achievement considering Jurgen Klopp’s side are trying to battle for the biggest titles on offer.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

Whilst he has yet to score for the senior side, he has been a part of a couple of massive victories, not least the FA Cup triumph over Merseyside rivals Everton, and the astonishing EFL cup clash against Arsenal at Anfield.

Now, Football Insider claim the Reds have agreed terms with Elliott over a new three-year deal, and are expected to make an announcement in the coming months – it’s further claimed he will earn £20k-a-week, more than other youth team players at the club.

After hearing about the contract update on Elliott, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Some Liverpool fans however seemed to be far more accepting of Elliott’s potential new deal, suggesting that he could be a “star in the making” under Klopp and that it’s “well deserved”.

As is always the case with youngsters and new contracts, the big concern for Klopp and co is to ensure that Elliott keeps his feet on the ground and doesn’t lose track of what should be most important to him so early on in his footballing career.

Does Harvey Elliott deserve a new contract?

Yes, he's the future

Yes, he's the future

No, far too soon

No, far too soon

There have been countless examples of talented players falling by the wayside because they’ve been given too much too soon – someone like Ravel Morrison at Manchester United certainly springs to mind.

It will be up to the coaching staff and the support around Elliott to make sure he doesn’t head in that same way even with a bumper new contract.

Article title: Liverpool fans discuss potential new deal for Harvey Elliott

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 