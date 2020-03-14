Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson has been Klopp’s unsung hero

So whilst the Premier League attempts to work out its next steps, one thing that is for certain is that Liverpool have proven themselves to be more than worthy champions.

A record that stands at 27 wins in 29 top-flight games, just one solitary defeat, and a whopping 82 points amassed already – not to mention that they currently find themselves 25 points clear of Manchester City in second.

It has close to literal perfection when it comes to the Reds’ displays in the Premier League, and no doubt a big part of that has to go down to the likes of Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk who have been imperious.

The duo were amongst the front-runners for the Ballon d’Or, with Mane in particular enjoying a stellar season in front of goal with 18 strikes to his name across all competitions. But whilst the Senegal international may grab the headlines, arguably the biggest unsung hero of Jurgen Klopp’s side this year, has been Jordan Henderson.

The Liverpool captain has proven himself to be a key cog of this Anfield machine, making 35 appearances in total. He has shown his versatility too by playing in both the holding midfield role to help protect the defence, and in a more advanced central midfield position too.

It’s no surprise that Henderson has been heavily lauded by Klopp himself, and the kind of influence that he has on the team. Speaking after a victory over Sheffield United, the Liverpool boss said: “He is exceptional; he is outstanding. If anybody who is with us still doesn’t see the quality of Jordan Henderson, then I cannot help them. Is Hendo the perfect football player? No. Do I know anybody who is? No. But is he is unbelievably important to us? Yes.”

Henderson’s influence on this Reds team could quite clearly be seen when he was out injured. Following a hamstring injury, Liverpool lost two games to Chelsea and Watford (their only two in domestic competitions), and conceded eight goals in four games.

He is the ultimate lynch-pin in the middle of the park for Klopp, and so whilst Mane and Van Dijk may take the headlines, spare a thought for Liverpool’s undeniable unsung hero.

