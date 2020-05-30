Liverpool can address Graeme Souness’ big concern with Aouar move

Despite being the soon-to-be Premier League title winners, this upcoming summer transfer window could prove to be one of the most pivotal in recent years for Liverpool.

The Reds will have a significantly larger target on their backs, and rival clubs will no doubt be looking to make up for lost ground with moves of their own.

Bringing in new faces to help refresh the squad and ensure they keep moving forward could hold the key to trying to retain the title for next year, and Jurgen Klopp would be incredibly smart to target a move for Lyon ace Houssem Aouar.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the Reds and Real Madrid are now being seen as two of the “main antagonists” in the race to sign the Frenchman this summer.

And when you look at some of the biggest criticisms of Liverpool in recent seasons, then the midfield area has always been one of the major topics of discussion.

Reds legend and current Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has long since insisted that whilst the current options in the middle of the park have their strengths, they do lack a bit of creativity and imagination.

Speaking ahead of the Merseysider’s win over Tottenham last year, the Scot said: “I think you know what you get from those three. They might have a difficult day but one thing they will do is stop the opposition playing. When you have three magicians up front like they have, maybe you can get away without any of them being terribly gifted on the ball in the last third.”

And going back to March of 2019, Souness slammed the club’s midfielders for failing to contribute with either goals or assists, saying: “Liverpool’s five midfielders have six league goals between them. They get away with it because of the front three they have, but it’s not enough from James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita.”

In Aouar, Liverpool would more than address Souness’ big worry. This season alone, the 21-year-old magician has racked up nine goals and seven assists in 37 games across all competitions, far more than any Reds midfielder.

He is very much a player who thrives on being a threat in the opposition’s box, averaging 1.8 shots per game in Ligue 1 this season. And speaking after a particularly impressive performance against Manchester City in the Champions League, even Pep Guardiola lauded him as “incredible“.

Liverpool could really transform their midfield with a swoop for the Lyon prodigy.