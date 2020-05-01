 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans discuss Alexander-Arnold's Sancho comments

Liverpool fans discuss Alexander-Arnold’s Sancho comments

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 1/5/2020 | 08:10pm

If Jadon Sancho ends up joining Liverpool this summer, then the Reds may have to thank Trent Alexander-Arnold for doing his best agent work.

In an Instagram Live chat with Michael Dapaah, the England international said (via Sky Sports): “If he came to us, he’d make our team better. So, I’d be more than happy for him to come because I played with him at England and he’s a special, special, special, special talent.”

Sancho of course has been linked with a big-money to Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United, but the Reds have also been previously credited with an interest in the Borussia Dortmund sensation.

And after hearing about the right-back’s comments on Sancho, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on what he had to say.

One Liverpool fan however questioned whether Sancho would even make it into their starting eleven, and suggested that their front three would remain the same even if he arrived.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as wide options for Jurgen Klopp, a move for Sancho isn’t exactly an absolute priority for Klopp this summer.

Would Jadon Sancho start over Mohamed Salah?

Yes

Yes

No

No

He already has two bona-fide world class wingers to call upon, and with finances set to be restricted all across the board given the circumstances, getting a deal done for Sancho shouldn’t necessarily be their number one focus.

So whilst Alexander-Arnold may have planted the seeds for Sancho to consider Anfield, it may not pan out to be the case in the long-run.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on this Liverpool starlet.

