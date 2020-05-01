Liverpool fans discuss Alexander-Arnold’s Sancho comments

If Jadon Sancho ends up joining Liverpool this summer, then the Reds may have to thank Trent Alexander-Arnold for doing his best agent work.

In an Instagram Live chat with Michael Dapaah, the England international said (via Sky Sports): “If he came to us, he’d make our team better. So, I’d be more than happy for him to come because I played with him at England and he’s a special, special, special, special talent.”

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

Sancho of course has been linked with a big-money to Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United, but the Reds have also been previously credited with an interest in the Borussia Dortmund sensation.

And after hearing about the right-back’s comments on Sancho, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on what he had to say.

I Would have him he’s young very talented plus he’s English #YNWA — Melly PARKER (@MellyPARKER1) May 1, 2020

we won’t get him as much I want him I realy want werner get this done @LFC

or maybe @KMbappe 😏❤ — LFC 4 LIFE (@Abbxs_11) May 1, 2020

👀 — Kaushal Agarwal (@agarwalkaus) April 30, 2020

Angry Man Utd Fans incoming 😂 — Steven O’Connor (@stevie80con) April 30, 2020

I’d prefer Depay. Not only to because of Man Utd. — Siyabonga (@siya_msiga) May 1, 2020

Real recognizes real, top blokes. Agent Trent doing the ground work. #LFC ✌️ — Ania (@Kulvic) May 1, 2020

One Liverpool fan however questioned whether Sancho would even make it into their starting eleven, and suggested that their front three would remain the same even if he arrived.

If he came to Liverpool our front 3 would be Salah Firmino Mane — Umar (@ContractorUmar) May 1, 2020

With the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as wide options for Jurgen Klopp, a move for Sancho isn’t exactly an absolute priority for Klopp this summer.

Would Jadon Sancho start over Mohamed Salah?

Yes Vote No Vote

He already has two bona-fide world class wingers to call upon, and with finances set to be restricted all across the board given the circumstances, getting a deal done for Sancho shouldn’t necessarily be their number one focus.

So whilst Alexander-Arnold may have planted the seeds for Sancho to consider Anfield, it may not pan out to be the case in the long-run.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on this Liverpool starlet.