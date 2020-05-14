 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans discuss James Pearce's post on Alberto Aquilani

Liverpool fans discuss James Pearce’s post on Alberto Aquilani

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 14/5/2020 | 06:45pm

It’s fair to say Alberto Aquilani’s time at Liverpool wasn’t the most successful of ones.

The Italian joined the Reds back in the summer of 2009 for a fee in the region of of £20m, inking a mammoth five year-deal at Anfield in the process.

The midfielder was seen as the direct replacement for Xabi Alonso, who had left to join La Liga giants Real Madrid earlier in the window, with then Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez waxing lyrical about his latest recruit.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

He said: “We had to think about players who could make a difference for us. He is a very good player on the ball, and hopefully he can produce the sort of passes that we missed last season. Alberto has a winning mentality and great experience in both Serie A and the Champions League.”

And now, after The Athletic journalist James Pearce’s post about him and his struggles on Merseyside, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the man who played just 28 times for the club.

A couple of Liverpool fans bemoaned the fact that injuries played a major part in disrupting Aquilani’s career at the club.

Understandably, Liverpool fans don’t look too favourably on Aquilani’s time at Anfield.

Is selling Xabi Alonso Rafa Benitez's worst ever Liverpool mistake?

Yes

Yes

No

No

The Italian couldn’t fill the enormous shoes of his predecessor Alonso in that Reds midfield, and the fact he was shipped out so soon after his initial arrival, really underlined just how much of a flop he was.

Article title: Liverpool fans discuss James Pearce’s post on Alberto Aquilani

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 