Liverpool fans discuss James Pearce’s post on Alberto Aquilani

It’s fair to say Alberto Aquilani’s time at Liverpool wasn’t the most successful of ones.

The Italian joined the Reds back in the summer of 2009 for a fee in the region of of £20m, inking a mammoth five year-deal at Anfield in the process.

The midfielder was seen as the direct replacement for Xabi Alonso, who had left to join La Liga giants Real Madrid earlier in the window, with then Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez waxing lyrical about his latest recruit.

He said: “We had to think about players who could make a difference for us. He is a very good player on the ball, and hopefully he can produce the sort of passes that we missed last season. Alberto has a winning mentality and great experience in both Serie A and the Champions League.”

And now, after The Athletic journalist James Pearce’s post about him and his struggles on Merseyside, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the man who played just 28 times for the club.

He was faking injury the whole time, undetectable ones, can you remember the amount of times he had an upset stomach, it was the beginning of the end for Rafa, once Alonso went we were never the same, and to think he wanted to replace him with Gareth Barry — 🔥6€UROS*🔥 (@BradHooper10) May 14, 2020

I love Rafa, but selling Xavi was the dumbest thing he did as a manager. That too, rating Gareth Barry over him? Madness. — Ravlar (@Ravlar1) May 14, 2020

Selling Alonso was the start of Rafa’s downfall. Why he thought Barry was better than Alonso🤦🏿‍♂️ To want to create a trio of Barry, Gerrard and Keane was even worse — Homes (@LFC_Wahome) May 14, 2020

Not good enough for Liverpool with the squad we used to have in that moment. Alonso was playing at a very high level, Aquilani eas just a boy playing for Roma and did not have enough experience to carry the midfield. Also mascherano departure left Stevie alone in midfield — Kol Mece* (@goodboykoli) May 14, 2020

Eduardo Macia’s big book of dodgy agents coming through for the reds, here — Terry 🖐🏼☝🏼 (@Trrymc) May 14, 2020

Was dreadful, Jordan Rossiter had a better skillset than this man — Jæmęß* (@chapmanxpr) May 14, 2020

The beginning of the end for Rafa when he let Alonso go. Awful decision — Goody ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🔴 (@PG115) May 14, 2020

A couple of Liverpool fans bemoaned the fact that injuries played a major part in disrupting Aquilani’s career at the club.

He was desperately unlucky with injuries, we never saw anywhere near the best of what he could offer. Shame — Simonmwuk (@simonmwuk) May 14, 2020

Good player but terrible fitness record. Injuries plagued his career. — Leroy Hanslo (@Im_LH) May 14, 2020

Understandably, Liverpool fans don’t look too favourably on Aquilani’s time at Anfield.

The Italian couldn’t fill the enormous shoes of his predecessor Alonso in that Reds midfield, and the fact he was shipped out so soon after his initial arrival, really underlined just how much of a flop he was.