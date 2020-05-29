 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans furious as James Pearce reveals PL update

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 29/5/2020 | 06:45pm

So it appears very likely now that Liverpool fans will not get to bear witness to their side being crowned Premier League winners this season.

With football in England gearing up for a return later next month, trying to work out logistics over where and when matches should be played has been one of the main talking points.

Now, The Athletic journalist James Pearce has relayed some information on that matter, revealing that aside from clashes against Everton, Manchester City and Newcastle (which are all set to be played at neutral venues), Liverpool will be allowed to be play their remaining home games at Anfield – but with one big caveat however.

Pearce adds that another game at Anfield may have to be moved if if turns out to be a match in which the Reds can clinch the Premier League title.

And after hearing about Pearce’s update, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to share their anger and frustration at the news.

One Liverpool fan in particular questioned the fairness of how at every opportunity the Reds will have to win the title at home, the game will be moved to a neutral venue.

A couple of Liverpool supporters seemed to be particularly critical of the Premier League’s decision-making, and suggesting that the people behind making the call didn’t know what they are doing.

Understandably, fans of the Merseyside club don’t seem to be particularly thrilled with this latest idea.

They have waited for so long to see their side lift the trophy, and as some of them have suggested themselves, feel slightly insulted that they would breach government guidelines.

Whatever the case though, Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to lift the title, and that should be incredibly satisfying when it happens.

