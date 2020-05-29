Liverpool fans furious as James Pearce reveals PL update

So it appears very likely now that Liverpool fans will not get to bear witness to their side being crowned Premier League winners this season.

With football in England gearing up for a return later next month, trying to work out logistics over where and when matches should be played has been one of the main talking points.

Now, The Athletic journalist James Pearce has relayed some information on that matter, revealing that aside from clashes against Everton, Manchester City and Newcastle (which are all set to be played at neutral venues), Liverpool will be allowed to be play their remaining home games at Anfield – but with one big caveat however.

Pearce adds that another game at Anfield may have to be moved if if turns out to be a match in which the Reds can clinch the Premier League title.

And after hearing about Pearce’s update, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to share their anger and frustration at the news.

Ridiculous that — adam* (@lfcads2001) May 29, 2020

It’s amazing how a club can be punished for having true fans. — Julian 👑 (@01mJulian) May 29, 2020

Absolutely horrendous that. What if Norwich or Watford avoid relegation on the last day 🤔 anybody think of these? These decisions don’t help with the vile stereotype of Liverpool fans. It’s genuinely disgusting — Champi*ns (@Shannxo) May 29, 2020

Strange how its only northern teams they seem to be concerned about, like we’ve gone back in time all of a sudden. Pathetic. — Ste (@JustRodge) May 29, 2020

Disgusting, why can’t they just trust fans? — 6 Times (@LFCLiverbird96) May 29, 2020

Absolute joke and an insult to LFC and EFC fans. — Macca (@Maccalfc75) May 29, 2020

One Liverpool fan in particular questioned the fairness of how at every opportunity the Reds will have to win the title at home, the game will be moved to a neutral venue.

So basically any time we have an opportunity to win the league, home advantage will be taken away from us. How is that sporting integrity? Disgrace. — Green Scouser* (@Green_Scouser) May 29, 2020

A couple of Liverpool supporters seemed to be particularly critical of the Premier League’s decision-making, and suggesting that the people behind making the call didn’t know what they are doing.

One rule for us, another for them — 〽️ (at 🏠) (@empireoflfc) May 29, 2020

Sure, absolutely unfair assessment of fans and undermines the premier league as a competition. Clueless people running the show. — Karl Guimerans (@Karl939) May 29, 2020

Understandably, fans of the Merseyside club don’t seem to be particularly thrilled with this latest idea.

They have waited for so long to see their side lift the trophy, and as some of them have suggested themselves, feel slightly insulted that they would breach government guidelines.

Whatever the case though, Jurgen Klopp’s men are set to lift the title, and that should be incredibly satisfying when it happens.