Liverpool fans react to James Pearce’s reveal of summer plans

Despite being the reigning Champions League holders, and runaway leaders of the Premier League, Liverpool are not impervious to the current situation that is impacting the entire world.

Big-money signings are unlikely to be the norm this summer for any side across European football, and The Athletic journalist, James Pearce, has painted a rather bleak future as to what Reds fans can expect over the coming months.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

Pearce revealed their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is likely to be dead in the water considering the kind of price involved, whilst no match-day revenue is expected until 2021.

And after hearing about the journalist’s downbeat update on the club’s plans for the future, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

UCL prize money, TV rights, Kit sales, Matchday Revenue for the last 2 years. Not spending over 10 million in 3 transfer windows. Premier League prize money. FSG OUT — 🇮🇪 (@ftblbrian) May 20, 2020

Just wondering if this will weaken FSG’s hands and force the into selling the club? Two summers no transfers FSG living on other peoples pockets, this may trigger a sale of LFC. — Van The Man (@DavidVaughan5) May 20, 2020

We literally are sell to buy FC, we can’t stay at the top if we don’t bring in new players — TIMOBABY (@jack69014909) May 20, 2020

pathetic by FSG — Michael Staples 🌈 (@Michael58739848) May 20, 2020

How depressing is that. Instead of kicking on, we’re just going to sit back and watch the rest catch us up. United stayed at the top by always tweaking and not getting stale. ☹️ — Jonathan Walby (@jwalb) May 20, 2020

If we don’t spend again I want FSG outta here what a joke what are we a budget club hoping on klopp to keep producing miracles and all you media back this crap kmt — C .LFC (@babyface_lfc) May 20, 2020

Champions league winners disguised as paupers once more! Who knew😳 — Pat Delaney (@liverheart) May 20, 2020

Amid all the incredible success that Liverpool have enjoyed over the past couple of seasons, it does seem a little strange to suggest that even Jurgen Klopp’s side won’t be able to make just one big signing this summer.

Would Liverpool retain the Premier League title with no new signings?

Yes Vote No Vote

And it’s exactly why many of the club’s supporters seem so incensed with FSG over the news.