Liverpool fans react to James Pearce's reveal of summer plans

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 21/5/2020 | 07:20pm

Despite being the reigning Champions League holders, and runaway leaders of the Premier League, Liverpool are not impervious to the current situation that is impacting the entire world.

Big-money signings are unlikely to be the norm this summer for any side across European football, and The Athletic journalist, James Pearce, has painted a rather bleak future as to what Reds fans can expect over the coming months.

Pearce revealed their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is likely to be dead in the water considering the kind of price involved, whilst no match-day revenue is expected until 2021.

And after hearing about the journalist’s downbeat update on the club’s plans for the future, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Amid all the incredible success that Liverpool have enjoyed over the past couple of seasons, it does seem a little strange to suggest that even Jurgen Klopp’s side won’t be able to make just one big signing this summer.

Would Liverpool retain the Premier League title with no new signings?

Yes

Yes

No

No

And it’s exactly why many of the club’s supporters seem so incensed with FSG over the news.

