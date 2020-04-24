 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react to James Pearce's verdict on Henderson

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 24/4/2020 | 07:45pm

Even with the future of the Premier League campaign in doubt, there can be no question that Liverpool have enjoyed yet another season of incredible success.

After their Champions League triumph last year, all eyes were on whether the Reds could finally overcome the final hurdle in the top-flight and pip Manchester City to the title.

29 games in, and Jurgen Klopp’s side have simply brushed aside any and all competitors, losing just once, and racking up an eye-watering 82 points.

One of the big talking points will no doubt be who has been the main star responsible for their achievements this season, and according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, the award for Liverpool’s Player of the Year should go to Jordan Henderson.

After hearing about Pearce’s claim, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

A couple of fans simply suggested Sadio Mane deserves to be named the club’s Player of the Year, with one supporter urging Pearce to “stop disrespecting” him.

For sheer influence, it’s difficult to argue against suggesting Henderson is right up there in the conversation for the club’s best player this season.

Do you agree with James Pearce's verdict on Jordan Henderson?

The captain has led by example whenever he’s taken to the field, with Klopp himself hailing the midfielder as “outstanding” and that “we couldn’t be in the situation we are without these kinds of characters”.

But the exploits of Mane this year have surely been the biggest dominating factor for the Reds. The Senegal international has eclipsed fellow winger Mohamed Salah, scoring 18 times and providing 12 assists, and has been the real spark in attack for Klopp’s men.

