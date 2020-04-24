Liverpool fans react to James Pearce’s verdict on Henderson

Even with the future of the Premier League campaign in doubt, there can be no question that Liverpool have enjoyed yet another season of incredible success.

After their Champions League triumph last year, all eyes were on whether the Reds could finally overcome the final hurdle in the top-flight and pip Manchester City to the title.

29 games in, and Jurgen Klopp’s side have simply brushed aside any and all competitors, losing just once, and racking up an eye-watering 82 points.

One of the big talking points will no doubt be who has been the main star responsible for their achievements this season, and according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, the award for Liverpool’s Player of the Year should go to Jordan Henderson.

After hearing about Pearce’s claim, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

It gets overlooked because it doesn’t exist, you are in denial , how do u sleep at night jimmy — Arthur (@amnsaints) April 23, 2020

Top reds and their propaganda. That award belongs to Virgil or Sadio. Seems even top journos can’t escape recency bias, Jordan was ordinary until late December. Virgil and Sadio were our most consistent players — General (@SilverDeGeneral) April 23, 2020

Couldn’t agree more, as klopp said “for those that don’t know what Hendo gives to this team, I can’t help them”. He’s a leader that simply sets the tone, look at Watford away to see what we miss when he’s unavailable. — Richard Bowdon (@thejacketosc) April 23, 2020

Facts — Max B In My Top 5 (@CalmYe_) April 23, 2020

Van Dijk has been our best player though, been consistently at the top level all season and is a big part of us being 25 clear with the best defensive record. — Josh (@LFCJosh23) April 23, 2020

Hendo all day long. I use Hendo as the example to all the kids I coach. He’s the type of player that makes everyone around him better, on and off the pitch — Gareth Matthews (@GarethMatthews1) April 23, 2020

A couple of fans simply suggested Sadio Mane deserves to be named the club’s Player of the Year, with one supporter urging Pearce to “stop disrespecting” him.

Stop disrespecting Mane…what else will he do to get his accolades. Mane is the Man as far as it is this season 💯 — DrArinze🇳🇬👌 (@Liverpoooool7) April 23, 2020

Mane has been our best player, from UEFA Super Cup onwards he’s been magnificent. — chris evans (@Chrisevs16) April 23, 2020

For sheer influence, it’s difficult to argue against suggesting Henderson is right up there in the conversation for the club’s best player this season.

Do you agree with James Pearce's verdict on Jordan Henderson?

The captain has led by example whenever he’s taken to the field, with Klopp himself hailing the midfielder as “outstanding” and that “we couldn’t be in the situation we are without these kinds of characters”.

But the exploits of Mane this year have surely been the biggest dominating factor for the Reds. The Senegal international has eclipsed fellow winger Mohamed Salah, scoring 18 times and providing 12 assists, and has been the real spark in attack for Klopp’s men.