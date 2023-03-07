Liverpool stunned the Premier League on Sunday as they hammered their bitter rivals Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield in their attempt to close the gap to the top four.

Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo both scored twice in the match and are starting to look like the latest in a long line of fantastic signings made during Jurgen Klopp's time at Anfield.

The German head coach has been a fine operator in the transfer market since arriving on Merseyside and there is an extensive list of successes, which could now include the aforementioned duo.

Another current first-team star the manager has struck gold with is former Porto attacking midfielder Luis Diaz, who joined the club in January of last year for £37m.

How much is Luis Diaz worth now?

At the time of the move, FootballTransfers expected his transfer value to be around the £22.1m (€24.9m) mark but the winger enjoyed a stunning start to his career in England, with his estimations now continuing to rise all the time.

The wizard scored four goals and provided three assists in 13 Premier League appearances - starting 11 times. His average Sofascore rating of 7.23 - sixth-best in the club - in those matches shows that he adapted quickly to life in England and was able to hit the ground running by delivering consistently excellent performances.

He also helped the club to win both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup with those successes capping off a wonderful first season at Anfield for the Colombia international, as the magician produced quality displays and won multiple trophies in the space of five months.

Now, he is valued at a mighty £98m by CIES Football Observatory, marking a colossal 164% in less than a full season on Merseyside. That surely shows that Klopp struck gold by bringing him in during the January window of 2022, as the attacker's market price has skyrocketed to go along with his superb outings on the pitch.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 37 times by Colombia, has not had as much luck this season as the gem is currently out with a knee injury and has missed the club's last 26 competitive matches.

However, the dynamo did plunder four goals and three assists in 12 games in all competitions for Liverpool prior to his knock and there is little to suggest that the winger will not continue to be an excellent player for Klopp once he returns to action.

Diaz, who journalist Pete Hall dubbed a "livewire", still has plenty left to offer at the age of 26 and Reds supporters will surely be hoping to see him back out on the pitch sooner rather than later, given the quality they know he can provide on the left flank.