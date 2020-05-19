 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans drool over Kai Havertz's goal-scoring display

Liverpool fans drool over Kai Havertz’s goal-scoring display

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 19/5/2020 | 10:45am

One of the hottest talents in German football, Kai Havertz marked Bayer Leverkusen’s return to Bundesliga action with an inspired display on Monday night. And Liverpool fans at home were left very impressed.

The 20-year-old has been in impressive form for his club side this season, finding the back of the net ten times in 34 games across all competitions.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

Away from home against Werder Bremen, Havertz took centre stage, scoring twice and earning 8.4 match rating from Sofascore – only teammate Kerem Demirbay fared better.

The attacking midfielder has been previously linked with a high-profile move to Liverpool, and after seeing his performance, fans of the Merseyside club flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts on their former transfer target.

One Liverpool fan even suggested that he “could easily see him replacing Firmino”.

If Havertz continues to put in the kind of performance that he put on Monday night, then it seems inevitable that he will eventually leave Leverkusen for pastures new.

Who would you rather sign this summer?

Timo Werner

Timo Werner

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz

And with his fellow German, Jurgen Klopp, in charge at Anfield, Liverpool would surely be a very attractive proposition for him, and one that would be difficult to turn down.

One thing that is for certain is that Havertz looks destined for the top.

Article title: Liverpool fans drool over Kai Havertz’s goal-scoring display

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 