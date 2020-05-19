Liverpool fans drool over Kai Havertz’s goal-scoring display

One of the hottest talents in German football, Kai Havertz marked Bayer Leverkusen’s return to Bundesliga action with an inspired display on Monday night. And Liverpool fans at home were left very impressed.

The 20-year-old has been in impressive form for his club side this season, finding the back of the net ten times in 34 games across all competitions.

Away from home against Werder Bremen, Havertz took centre stage, scoring twice and earning 8.4 match rating from Sofascore – only teammate Kerem Demirbay fared better.

The attacking midfielder has been previously linked with a high-profile move to Liverpool, and after seeing his performance, fans of the Merseyside club flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts on their former transfer target.

Havertz at Liverpool would be brilliant under Klopp — Cathal Robinson (@CathalRobinson) May 18, 2020

This Havertz looks the one. Not every day a player like him comes along, his scoring record is ridiculous for an attacking midfielder of his age, and as tonight proves he can probably do it up front too — Scorpio (@punkworldorder) May 18, 2020

I have to say, I’ve been a big fan of Kai Havertz. The more I watch him play the more I wish #LFC sign him. He’s THAT good. pic.twitter.com/tracE7VXKW — ☥ ☥ (@TheEgyptianKop) May 18, 2020

We should be pushing for Havertz @LFC — . (@lfcfigoo) May 18, 2020

Havertz is just a great player isn’t he. Would be absolutely quality for us! #LFC — *Matt (@LFC_Matt88) May 18, 2020

We all know Kai Havertz is sensational, but that Diaby fella has some skills to go with his pace. — Kaiser_McNultyLFC6* (@KaiiserLFC6) May 18, 2020

Havertz is some talent…. break or not train or not the kid is sublime…… Pure talent #SVWB04 #b04 #Bundesliga — ℍℝℤ (@HavertzLFC) May 18, 2020

Kai havertz again!!! Come on @LFC buy him and take him to Anfield — aѕwιn (@millionkwd) May 18, 2020

One Liverpool fan even suggested that he “could easily see him replacing Firmino”.

I tried comparing him to Ozil but he’s unique. Don’t think I’ve ever seen a player like him. A playmaker who scores goals as a false 9. Could easily see him replacing Firmino — * (@6timesclem) May 18, 2020

If Havertz continues to put in the kind of performance that he put on Monday night, then it seems inevitable that he will eventually leave Leverkusen for pastures new.

And with his fellow German, Jurgen Klopp, in charge at Anfield, Liverpool would surely be a very attractive proposition for him, and one that would be difficult to turn down.

One thing that is for certain is that Havertz looks destined for the top.