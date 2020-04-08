Simon Hughes reveals key change behind the scenes at Liverpool

The Athletic journalist Simon Hughes said that the pathway between the academy and the first team at Liverpool is as clear as it has been since the 1990s, in an interview with The Anfield Wrap.

What did he say?

This season has seen a number of talented youngsters emerge at Liverpool and begin knocking on the door for first-team minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the obvious example and has established himself as a starter and a crucial part of the team, but Nico Williams, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have also impressed.

Speaking to Liverpool podcast, The Anfield Wrap, Hughes said that the improvement in their academy is no mistake and is the result of more consistency and clarity at the club.

“I think at this moment in time, the pathway between the academy and the first team is, I don’t want to say clear, that is that wrong word, but there’s great accessibility and possibilities on that pathway than there has been at any point since the early 1990s,” Simon Hughes told The Anfield Wrap.

“I think the reason why is because the club has benefited from certain periods of consistency. Jurgen Klopp has been in charge for five years now but it still feels fresh, which is brilliant. I think for fans and everybody it still feels like it’s early days for them for some reason, but he’s been there for five years.

“Things are very clear about what it takes to become a Liverpool player and you know, one thing that I took from interviewing people and writing that article is if you don’t work hard and if you don’t get about the pitch you’ve got no chance, which I think is a great basis for any footballer, because they know, they can’t afford to think that they’re very good at any point.”

Building for the future

Liverpool have as promising a group of academy players as they have had in some time, with Jones, in particular, pushing for greater involvement.

As Klopp’s current side begins to age, with a number of key figures now entering their late prime years, rejuvenating the squad will be really important and the academy clearly has a role to play in that.

Rhian Brewster, Ovie Ejaria and Harry Wilson have also impressed on loan spells and might hope for more first-team action next year.