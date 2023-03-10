The emergence of Stefan Bajcetic this season has been warmly regarded by Liverpool fans, who have been delighted with the impact of a youth star at a time of such concerning turbulence.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been beset with a raft of issues, and Liverpool have slumped into a campaign mired with negativity after several woeful results have left the club chasing Champions League qualification as opposed to fighting for silverware across multiple fronts, as has become a given each year under the German manager's wing.

And while a recent purple patch, iced with the sensational 7-0 victory over rivals Manchester United last weekend, has rekindled some of the verve that was intrinsically placed within Klopp's system, there is a long way to go before the unrelenting and cohesive energy returns to Anfield with blistering regularity.

Bajcetic has made 18 appearances for the senior side since breaking into contention, hailed as "so mature and composed for his age" by journalist Ben Bocsak and dubbed "absolutely superb" by Liverpool writer Matt Addison, and his rise to the fore illustrates the gold that can be unearthed when entrusting the brightest academy prospects with the chance to shine, and the next prodigy to receive attention must be Lee Jonas.

Who is Lee Jonas?

The Kirkby colossus that is Jonas has been described by Liverpool's official website as 'a talented centre-half who joined Liverpool at U12 level having previously been at Everton' with the club also praising his 'committed' approach to his play.

The 18-year-old recently penned a new long-term deal with the Merseyside outfit, consequently remarked as "good on the ball and strong in the air."

Now a distinguished and experienced member of the club's youth sides, Jonas has made 58 appearances across the different levels, scoring five goals and registering four assists.

Journalist Keifer MacDonald even waxed lyrical about a recent display, calling the rock-solid defender "brilliant at the back" after a UEFA Youth League victory over Porto last month.

Given Liverpool's defensive frailties this term, shipping three goals to Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League in 2023 and more recently capitulating at the back to lose 5-2 at home against Real Madrid in the Champions League, a fresh presence to evoke confidence once more could be a coveted item for Klopp and co.

And with his ball-playing aptitude falling sweetly into the system that Klopp implements, with Neil Jones even lauding one "fine pass" earlier this term, the young titan seems to be tailor-made for a role with the Reds in the near future.

If Jonas can continue to prove his worth among the youth ranks at Liverpool, it is but a matter of time before he earns a shot among the senior crop, and given the recent success of Bajcetic, Klopp might just be inclined to grant the gem a berth within the first-team sooner rather than later.