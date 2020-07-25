Liverpool don’t need to sign a Lovren replacement

Michael Edwards looks to have done it again.

Liverpool look set to receive around £11m for Dejan Lovren as the Croatian’s move to Zenit looks set to be finalised in the coming days.

The defender has made just 10 Premier League appearances this term, and while he has been a good servant over the years, it’s fair to say that he won’t be missed all that much after falling out of favour.

There’s no reason why Liverpool’s defence can’t remain just as strong without Lovren in the squad as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain as the spine of what makes the Reds’ backline one of the best in the world.

Of course, only having three senior centre-backs is a dangerous game. We all saw how much Man City struggled after Aymeric Laporte’s injury, and that was partially down to their inability to replace Vincent Kompany in the summer, but despite this, Liverpool don’t need to replace Lovren.

Sepp van der Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever are two highly-rated young centre-halves who could easily fill the void left by Lovren in the cup games or off the bench, while any serious injury to one of their stars could be covered by Fabinho dropping back and playing in defence, a position he’s adept at, playing there three times under Jurgen Klopp.

Rather than spending their windfall on a replacement for Lovren, they should take the fee and the money they’re saving on his £100k-a-week wages and use that to bolster another area of the squad, perhaps it could even go towards that elite attacker James Pearce spoke about a few weeks ago.

Liverpool should put their money straight in the bank for later use rather than spending it on a replacement for Lovren.