Liverpool fans react as Luis Suarez UCL footage re-emerges

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 2/5/2020 | 08:45am

It’s fair to say Luis Suarez’s relationship with Liverpool has gone sour since his Anfield exit.

The Uruguay international enjoyed a stellar few years on Merseyside, scoring an impressive 82 goals in just 133 games, and providing a further 47 assists too.

But after a failed move to fellow Premier League side Arsenal back in the summer of 2013, Suarez ended up leaving Liverpool just a year later.

The Uruguayan has always appeared to be a bit of a maverick, and he clearly felt he had the perfect opportunity to rub salt into the wound after Messi had made it 3-0.

But as fate would have it, the Reds would turn things around, and it’d be Jurgen Klopp’s side who would enjoy the last laugh.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on this Liverpool starlet.

