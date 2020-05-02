It’s fair to say Luis Suarez’s relationship with Liverpool has gone sour since his Anfield exit.
The Uruguay international enjoyed a stellar few years on Merseyside, scoring an impressive 82 goals in just 133 games, and providing a further 47 assists too.
But after a failed move to fellow Premier League side Arsenal back in the summer of 2013, Suarez ended up leaving Liverpool just a year later.
And during a reunion with the Reds in the Champions League semi-finals last season whilst playing for Barcelona, it was clear that there was no love lost between the Liverpool fans and the striker.
One particular moment in the first-leg of the clash saw Suarez run past Andy Robertson, laughing in his face after Lionel Messi’s free-kick. And after the footage was posted on Twitter, Reds fans flooded the replies section to discuss their former star.
At least he kept his word when he said he would never celebrate at Anfield
— (@Jeff_JPillay) May 1, 2020
Got laughed at by the whole world in the 2nd leg
— AffanLFC* (@MdAffanLFC) May 1, 2020
Then he injured him and Gini came on
— ⚠️ (@CBspam22) May 1, 2020
Yes it was all over. Have that Robbo lad
— Brian (@OneScouse) May 1, 2020
He who laughs last often laughs the best..
— EMMANUEL CHRISTOPHER.. (@KingCHR17052799) May 1, 2020
Some Liverpool fans just reveled in the fact that Suarez’s mocking came back to bite him.
The biggest karma moment in the history of the UCL
— ℤℕ (@szn_ox) May 1, 2020
What goes around comes around
— Boniface Kipkorir (@bonnie_kipkorir) May 1, 2020
Karma!
— Håkan Asplund #96 (@hakan_asplund) May 1, 2020
The Anfield miracle in the second leg certainly taught Suarez a lesson about celebrating too soon.
The Uruguayan has always appeared to be a bit of a maverick, and he clearly felt he had the perfect opportunity to rub salt into the wound after Messi had made it 3-0.
But as fate would have it, the Reds would turn things around, and it’d be Jurgen Klopp’s side who would enjoy the last laugh.
Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on this Liverpool starlet.