Liverpool fans react as Luis Suarez UCL footage re-emerges

It’s fair to say Luis Suarez’s relationship with Liverpool has gone sour since his Anfield exit.

The Uruguay international enjoyed a stellar few years on Merseyside, scoring an impressive 82 goals in just 133 games, and providing a further 47 assists too.

But after a failed move to fellow Premier League side Arsenal back in the summer of 2013, Suarez ended up leaving Liverpool just a year later.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

And during a reunion with the Reds in the Champions League semi-finals last season whilst playing for Barcelona, it was clear that there was no love lost between the Liverpool fans and the striker.

One particular moment in the first-leg of the clash saw Suarez run past Andy Robertson, laughing in his face after Lionel Messi’s free-kick. And after the footage was posted on Twitter, Reds fans flooded the replies section to discuss their former star.

At least he kept his word when he said he would never celebrate at Anfield — (@Jeff_JPillay) May 1, 2020

Got laughed at by the whole world in the 2nd leg — AffanLFC* (@MdAffanLFC) May 1, 2020

Then he injured him and Gini came on — ⚠️ (@CBspam22) May 1, 2020

Yes it was all over. Have that Robbo lad — Brian (@OneScouse) May 1, 2020

He who laughs last often laughs the best.. — EMMANUEL CHRISTOPHER.. (@KingCHR17052799) May 1, 2020

Some Liverpool fans just reveled in the fact that Suarez’s mocking came back to bite him.

The biggest karma moment in the history of the UCL — ℤℕ (@szn_ox) May 1, 2020

What goes around comes around — Boniface Kipkorir (@bonnie_kipkorir) May 1, 2020

Karma! — Håkan Asplund #96 (@hakan_asplund) May 1, 2020

The Anfield miracle in the second leg certainly taught Suarez a lesson about celebrating too soon.

Describe Luis Suarez in one word

World-class Vote Snake Vote Competitive Vote Maverick Vote

The Uruguayan has always appeared to be a bit of a maverick, and he clearly felt he had the perfect opportunity to rub salt into the wound after Messi had made it 3-0.

But as fate would have it, the Reds would turn things around, and it’d be Jurgen Klopp’s side who would enjoy the last laugh.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on this Liverpool starlet.