Liverpool fans loving update on Lyon star Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar to Liverpool has been a long-running saga that has dominated the headlines in previous transfer windows, but it appears the Frenchman may finally be set for a move away from his home country.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Lyon are ready to cash in on their prized asset this summer, and that they are looking for a fee around €50m (£43m).

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

The report claims that along with Liverpool, Manchester City are keen suitors for the attacking midfielder and have been closely following the 21-year-old in action.

After hearing about how Aouar may finally be allowed to leave Lyon, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

I’ll gladly take him over werner — Yoh (@postportgas) May 11, 2020

This will be the important signing for us — PHILIP (@PHILIP43687643) May 11, 2020

Yes 😍 — hugo eriksson (@SquatGang1) May 11, 2020

Will be a brilliant, brilliant signing! Seriously hope we get ahead of City. Can’t see anyone else coming in at that price or anywhere else he would wanna go. — Vin#6LFC (@vagabondvinoth) May 11, 2020

Absolute steal for that price — Andrés (@AndresLFCTR) May 11, 2020

need him asap, quality hole player — Firmino’Esque (@OzzyCarpenter) May 11, 2020

Potentially a superb addition to Klopp’s lineup. Fekir was suppose to take Coutinho’s spot, but I’d prefer this guy! #AnnounceAouar — Alvin JN (@alvinjn) May 11, 2020

One Liverpool fan simply insisted that Aouar is a major upgrade on current Reds star Adam Lallana.

Liverpool make this happen an upgrade of lallana 😍 — Lupan (@mohammedlulu19) May 11, 2020

What with football feeling the financial impacts of the current climate, it’s difficult to see whether Liverpool could meet the asking price that Lyon seemingly want.

If you could only sign one...

Timo Werner Vote Houssem Aouar Vote

Clubs are understandably going to be a lot more frugal with their spending this summer, and so committing around £43m on one player does seem like a bit of a stretch.

But it could well be the key to ensuring Liverpool’s place at the top of the tree for next season.