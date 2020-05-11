 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans loving update on Lyon star Houssem Aouar

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 11/5/2020 | 06:45pm

Houssem Aouar to Liverpool has been a long-running saga that has dominated the headlines in previous transfer windows, but it appears the Frenchman may finally be set for a move away from his home country.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Lyon are ready to cash in on their prized asset this summer, and that they are looking for a fee around €50m (£43m).

The report claims that along with Liverpool, Manchester City are keen suitors for the attacking midfielder and have been closely following the 21-year-old in action.

After hearing about how Aouar may finally be allowed to leave Lyon, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One Liverpool fan simply insisted that Aouar is a major upgrade on current Reds star Adam Lallana.

What with football feeling the financial impacts of the current climate, it’s difficult to see whether Liverpool could meet the asking price that Lyon seemingly want.

Clubs are understandably going to be a lot more frugal with their spending this summer, and so committing around £43m on one player does seem like a bit of a stretch.

But it could well be the key to ensuring Liverpool’s place at the top of the tree for next season.

