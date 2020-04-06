Liverpool could make shrewd move with Marcus Thuram swoop

Despite football being in a state of uncertainty at the moment, that hasn’t stopped the world of transfer rumours continuing to spin new stories by the day.

And according to German publication Express, Liverpool have set their sights on a teammate of long-term target Denis Zakaria.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side have earmarked winger Marcus Thuram as a potential target for this upcoming summer transfer window, and that the Reds are “keen” on both the Frenchman and Zakaria himself.

Based on his performances this season, it’s easy to see why Liverpool are so interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach ace Thuram. The versatile forward who can play anywhere across the front-line, has been in impressive form for the Bundesliga side, and shown a penchant for scoring big goals in big games.

The 22-year-old has netted against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in the German top-flight, and against AS Roma in the Europa League group stages.

Despite playing out wide, Thuram has been at his most clinical when playing through the middle, notching eight strikes and six assists in 18 games as per Transfermarkt. That record of setting up his teammates is something that will no doubt please Klopp, who has his own selfless centre-forward in Roberto Firmino.

The Reds simply don’t have anyone who is of a similar mould to the Brazilian, but bringing Thuram to Anfield would help address that – as per Whoscored, he makes one tackle and one key pass per game which goes to show how he is keen to do the defensive work and bring his teammates into play too.

It’s no wonder that he has been widely hailed for his impact at Monchengladbach, with Zakaria reveling about how “phenomenal” he is. In fact, the club’s sporting director, Max Eberl, described him as a “fast, robust and dangerous assailant who fits very well in our squad”.

Who should be Liverpool's priority?

Denis Zakaria Vote Marcus Thuram Vote

Whilst Firmino is the undisputed number nine at Liverpool, Thuram’s arrival could give Klopp a much-needed alternative to the Brazilian. There wouldn’t be too much of a step-down in quality, and his proven ability to both find the back of the net and set up others means he could be the perfect foil to the Anfield side’s front-man.

