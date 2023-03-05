What a day, what a result, what a team. Liverpool are well and truly back.

A 7-0 drubbing of their fierce rivals was a result surely beyond anyone's wildest dreams or expectations, but it was one that condemned Manchester United to their worst defeat since 1931 and to the biggest loss in the fixture's history.

United came into this as favourites but courtesy of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, the Reds marched off into the night sky with all three points.

The former finally looked at home in a Liverpool shirt, cutting inside to devastating effect for the opening goal of the game but it was undoubtedly the latter who deserves the brunt of the praise.

Who was Liverpool's best player vs Man United?

Even if Gakpo did find the net twice, as did Salah, who ended up making the day about him with his second strike of the affair.

That goal ensured he became the club's all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League with 129 strikes, overtaking a certain Robbie Fowler to get there.

It was an offensive clinic from the great Egyptian who put on a show, arguably reserving his finest performance of the campaign for now.

He struck home his first goal with great aplomb and with his weaker right foot. It didn't look weak, however, as the forward pounced on a deflection from Scott McTominay before slamming the ball past a helpless David De Gea with a "devastating" finish in the words of Jamie Carragher on commentary.

Salah's second was a little more straightforward, stabbing the ball home from close range to spark wild celebrations.

That said, in making three key passes with his 57 touches of the football, he was as creative as he was ruthless in front of goal.

He supplied Gakpo's second of the encounter on 50 minutes after leaving a certain Lisandro "for dead" - in the words of Neville - as the Egypt international beat the World Cup winner all ends up down the right-hand side.

That moment of magic led to a host of comedic posts on Twitter with ESPN suggesting the Argentine had been sent to "another dimension" and one Liverpool writer stating that he'd been "flipped like an omelette."

All banter aside, this was a mesmerising display from the 30-year-old who would later go on to add another assist for the final goal of the clash, Roberto Firmino's late seventh.

This felt like Liverpool at their rampant and incredible best again and it was no surprise that Salah was right at the heart of it.

Neville suggested on commentary that he was simply on a "different level" to anyone else on the pitch today. Indeed that is the story of his Premier League career to date. He is a master and despite Liverpool's difficulties this term, we have to remember that.