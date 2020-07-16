Liverpool star Mohamed Salah badly let Jurgen Klopp down

With the Premier League title already in the bag, it was perhaps inevitable Liverpool were going to ease off the gas pedal for the remainder of the season.

And just days after only managing a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Anfield, the Reds slipped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

But whilst the nature of the goals they conceded to the Gunners would surely have irked Jurgen Klopp – both Virgil van Dijk and Alisson making some very uncharacteristic individual mistakes – the Liverpool boss may have been even more disappointed and frustrated with the performance of Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international of course is hunting down those ahead of him in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot, but against Arsenal, he looked completely toothless and was well shackled by Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

The former AS Roma man struggled to get himself involved in the game, with much of Liverpool’s best attacking moves coming down the left hand side and courtesy of Sadio Mane.

As per Sofascore, his 6.3 match rating was the worst of any outfield player for the Reds, and when you look at the underlying numbers behind his performance, it is clear to see why.

He missed his best opportunity for a goal when he failed to beat Emiliano Martinez from close-ranger after a nice piece of skill, and as well as his finishing boots deserting him (he didn’t convert any of his four shots), his all-round game was lacking too.

He made just ten total passes in the entire time that he was on the pitch, and provided no key passes or crosses either. He lost possession on ten separate occasions too, and was caught offside twice, with the Gunners’ back-five doing well to stop the supply line into him and marshaling him well.

So whilst Van Dijk and Alisson may be the big talking points after the game, Klopp would surely not have been happy with the performance of Salah either.