Liverpool must strengthen in this area next season

As the likelihood of Liverpool lifting their first ever Premier League trophy draws nearer, we can look back at their incredible last two seasons. They’ve won the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and their sixth European title – their first top-flight win in 30 years would ice the cake perfectly.

But it hasn’t been easy sailing for the Reds leading up to these moments – they were, of course, pipped to the league title last season by one agonising point. Not to mention the heartbreak in Kyiv in 2018. Liverpool have learned from the mistakes that cost them these defining moments, but they must continue to adapt to the ever-growing world of football if they are to keep challenging for silverware.

For a side boasting some of the best players in the world and an overall first-team value of £706million, there aren’t many places Liverpool can improve on. Their record signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson were arguably some of the club’s smartest business of recent years, as well as nurturing and channeling talent in Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino.

However, one area Liverpool are struggling in this season is their lack of depth. The Merseyside outfit have experienced the sting of not having the right rotational players, particularly in this campaign’s FA Cup and Champions League runs, which were cut short through defensive errors.

Adrian was never brought to Anfield to fight for the No.1 shirt, so any expectations of him being on the same level as Brazil’s first-choice goalkeeper were extremely optimistic.

Although, this is one of England’s and indeed, the world’s most successful clubs – having capable players of high-standard on the bench is almost as important as having a strong first-team. All it takes is one minor injury during a heated competition, and Liverpool’s hopes could trickle through their fingers.

Back-up midfield options like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and cult heroes like Divock Origi have proved crucial over the last couple of seasons. But the Reds must use the next window to bring in cover for their world-class defence and front three if they are to avoid any nasty injury surprises in the future.