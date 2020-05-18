Liverpool fans tip Naby Keita for big things next season

Despite arriving in a big-money deal from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Naby Keita has struggled to make a genuine impression at Liverpool.

The Guinea international has played 51 times for the Reds, scoring just six times and providing only two assists, and this year has been a particularly difficult one.

The midfielder has played just 18 matches across all competitions this season, with only nine of those coming in the Premier League – injuries playing a big part in stopping Jurgen Klopp from playing him more.

And Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the former Leipzig ace, and some of them have tipped him to eventually come good at Anfield.

This guy proper reminds me of Iniesta when he plays, top top player. I’m just sad people want him sold. — . (@KloppoTime) May 17, 2020

He’s had a turbulent time with us. Injuries including being forced to play intl games whilst injured. Struggling with learning the language and new county and culture. All contributory factors. When fit he’s incredible and injury permitting will prove this. — Gareth Meyer (@MeyerGcm1974) May 17, 2020

I’m always a bit disappointed when I see his name on the team sheet but I used to feel like that with Firminho back in the day and look how that worked out — Steve F (@tomlivjak) May 17, 2020

If Keita regains fitness, remains injury free & hits form, then, for me, he’s one of the best creative mids in the game. I would give him another season. YNWA! — Maghdie Mallick (@MaghdieM) May 17, 2020

Fear his potential may not be fulfilled. Seems familiar to Smicer at Liverpool. Great talent. Achieved during his time but never reached his full potential — Gareth Crean (@garethcrean) May 17, 2020

He’s top quality — Lucas Duston (@Lucas_Duston7) May 17, 2020

Prem ain’t ready for bold naby lad — LFCurtis__jones (@lfcurtis) May 17, 2020

One Liverpool fan even suggested that if his former teammate at Leipzig, Timo Werner, joined, then their link-up could be something to watch out for at Anfield.

if we sign timo imagine the link up those two could hve — (@mirxnn7) May 18, 2020

At only 25, Keita still has plenty of time on his side to turn things around on Merseyside.

Should Liverpool sell Keita?

Yes Vote No Vote

But with niggling injuries continuing to disrupt his ability to play in a consistent run of games, there will be major questions as to whether Klopp can continue to persist with him or whether they should just simply cut their losses.

Judging by the reaction of some of these Liverpool fans, Keita deserves a second chance.