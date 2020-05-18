 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans tip Naby Keita for big things next season

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 18/5/2020 | 07:45pm

Despite arriving in a big-money deal from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Naby Keita has struggled to make a genuine impression at Liverpool.

The Guinea international has played 51 times for the Reds, scoring just six times and providing only two assists, and this year has been a particularly difficult one.

The midfielder has played just 18 matches across all competitions this season, with only nine of those coming in the Premier League – injuries playing a big part in stopping Jurgen Klopp from playing him more.

And Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the former Leipzig ace, and some of them have tipped him to eventually come good at Anfield.

One Liverpool fan even suggested that if his former teammate at Leipzig, Timo Werner, joined, then their link-up could be something to watch out for at Anfield.

At only 25, Keita still has plenty of time on his side to turn things around on Merseyside.

But with niggling injuries continuing to disrupt his ability to play in a consistent run of games, there will be major questions as to whether Klopp can continue to persist with him or whether they should just simply cut their losses.

Judging by the reaction of some of these Liverpool fans, Keita deserves a second chance.

