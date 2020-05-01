 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react to links to Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 1/5/2020 | 07:25pm

If the rumours linking Liverpool with a move for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly are true, the Reds would surely boast one of, if not the most, dominant central defensive partnership in European football.

Jurgen Klopp’s side already possess an elite centre-back in Virgil van Dijk, who only narrowly missed out on the coveted Ballon d’Or award last year.

And yet, despite having the best defensive record in the Premier League with just 21 goals conceded this season, it appears Klopp has set his sights on making his back-line even more formidable.

According to Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb, the Reds have earmarked Koulibaly to be Van Dijk’s partner at the back at Anfield, and that Joel Matip could be sold in order to make room for the Senegal international.

After hearing about the links to the defender, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their latest transfer target.

A couple of fans suggested that Klopp should stick with Joe Gomez as Van Dijk’s centre-back partner instead, and that they didn’t need Koulibaly.

What a partnership this could be.

If you thought the Reds’ defence was a force of nature before, then adding someone like Koulibaly would almost be unfair to the rest of the Premier League.

It’s no surprise many Liverpool fans are so keen for him to join this summer.

