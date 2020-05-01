Liverpool fans react to links to Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly

If the rumours linking Liverpool with a move for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly are true, the Reds would surely boast one of, if not the most, dominant central defensive partnership in European football.

Jurgen Klopp’s side already possess an elite centre-back in Virgil van Dijk, who only narrowly missed out on the coveted Ballon d’Or award last year.

And yet, despite having the best defensive record in the Premier League with just 21 goals conceded this season, it appears Klopp has set his sights on making his back-line even more formidable.

According to Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb, the Reds have earmarked Koulibaly to be Van Dijk’s partner at the back at Anfield, and that Joel Matip could be sold in order to make room for the Senegal international.

After hearing about the links to the defender, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their latest transfer target.

Koulibaly ship sailed 2 years back. he is too costly for his age now. if cb is needed we got to look some where else even if that means settling for player not as good as Koulibaly — Mad Jacq (@Mad_Jacq11) April 30, 2020

Stick with Gomez and VVD partnership… would rather sign upamecano instead to challenge or for the future, although matip was solid before injury. Lovren is deffo one to be sold. — M.J.Murray (@mikemurray87) April 30, 2020

That’d answer my prayers, Sancho addition sealingvthe campaign. Sell the aged and the young surplus to secure 0 net spend. We’re ambitious, big & capable (ABC) — Themba Mwelase (@themba_mwelase) April 30, 2020

Would be insane, but highly doubtful…Would only make sense if Trent shifts to MID, Joe shifts to RB and there’s a spot open at CB. — j. (@GhostX96) April 30, 2020

Absolute beast, but plays on the left like Virg. — Lee Siemaszko (@leesiemaszko) April 30, 2020

A couple of fans suggested that Klopp should stick with Joe Gomez as Van Dijk’s centre-back partner instead, and that they didn’t need Koulibaly.

Nothing at all. Koulibaly is not on the same level with Gomez if we are being honest though. — Wale Kembi (@Kembox) April 30, 2020

Lol don’t need him. Matip/ Gomez are more than enough to partner VVD. Just sell Lovren and get a young high potential CB we can develop! — janglisher (@janglisherr) May 1, 2020

What a partnership this could be.

If you thought the Reds’ defence was a force of nature before, then adding someone like Koulibaly would almost be unfair to the rest of the Premier League.

It’s no surprise many Liverpool fans are so keen for him to join this summer.

