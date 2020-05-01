Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher gives verdict on Neco Williams

Speaking to The Liverpool Echo, Jamie Carragher has urged Neco Williams to be given a chance to shine at Liverpool.

What did he say?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has held down the right-back slot for more than a couple of seasons now, and has continued to astound with his incredible number of assists – prior to football being postponed, the England international had already managed a ridiculous 14 in just 40 games across all competitions.

And with finances set to be tight this summer due to the current climate, Carragher has urged Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to place his trust in another youngster going forward.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

He said: “Liverpool won the FA Youth Cup two years on the bounce in 2006 and 2007 and very few of those players went on to have great Liverpool careers because Rafael Benitez at the time had some problems with Steve Heighway and there was no way they were going to have the chance that Jurgen Klopp has given these lads.

“They have had great exposure and played in big games. They’re not all going to come through, of course not, but two or three could become really good squad players at the very least.

“Neco Williams, in my eyes, he should already be backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back. I don’t want to see Joe Gomez moving to right-back because I’ve been in that situation myself as a centre-back and you don’t want to keep moving position. Would you go and buy a backup for Trent given the performances Neco Williams has shown?”

Opportunity

Given Alexander-Arnold’s incredible performances, Liverpool quite obviously have a right-back for the next decade or so. So spending money on someone simply to be a back-up would be somewhat of a waste of resources, and exactly why Klopp should be heeding Carragher’s words and trusting Williams to come through.

Should Neco Williams be Trent Alexander-Arnold's back-up next season?

Yes Vote No Vote

The Welshman has played five times for the first-team this season, racking up an impressive three assists – including one against Arsenal in that thrilling EFL cup victory back in late October.

Bringing through another young starlet into the Liverpool senior set-up would be yet another tick in Klopp’s copybook, and ensure that he continues to build a team around those who have been in and around the club for the longest.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans discuss Simon Hughes’ verdict on this star.