Liverpool fans blast Neco Williams' display against Newcastle

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 26/7/2020 | 06:05pm

In their final Premier League game of the season, Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners against Newcastle after falling behind to an early strike.

Jurgen Klopp rung the changes for the clash at St James’ Park, with Neco Williams one of the players coming into the starting line-up.

But despite being given the opportunity to impress, and potentially even show why he’s a more than capable deputy for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Williams struggled massively.

As per Sofascore, he lost possession 14 times over the course of the game, won just three of his nine total duels, and made only one tackle.

And after seeing his disappointing performance, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Liverpool fans suggested that Williams isn’t at the standard Liverpool need, with one supporter claiming that he “looks so out of his depth”.

Having clinched the league title a couple of weeks ago, the Reds’ motivation for their final few games would understandably have taken a dip.

But for more fringe players like Williams, there was a real chance to stamp their mark, and provide Klopp with some food for thought ahead of next season.

Instead, Williams failed to grasp his chance, and the gap between him and fellow right-back Alexander-Arnold really told.

