Liverpool fans blast Neco Williams’ display against Newcastle

In their final Premier League game of the season, Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners against Newcastle after falling behind to an early strike.

Jurgen Klopp rung the changes for the clash at St James’ Park, with Neco Williams one of the players coming into the starting line-up.

But despite being given the opportunity to impress, and potentially even show why he’s a more than capable deputy for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Williams struggled massively.

As per Sofascore, he lost possession 14 times over the course of the game, won just three of his nine total duels, and made only one tackle.

And after seeing his disappointing performance, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Champions or not that Neco Williams is Connor Randall levels of bad. Reading in 12 months — * (@6timesclem) July 26, 2020

Williams has been below average — lfc (@ynwaliverpooI) July 26, 2020

How can Williams be a pro footballer? #LFC #NEWLIV — Robin Karlsson (@RobinK1983) July 26, 2020

Please never start Neco Williams ever again — Owen (@0wen_B1) July 26, 2020

neco williams 4/10 — love_lfc (@Gauravj445Jha) July 26, 2020

Another Neco Williams stinker… I am always right 👍 — FSGOUT (@devinLFC__) July 26, 2020

A couple of Liverpool fans suggested that Williams isn’t at the standard Liverpool need, with one supporter claiming that he “looks so out of his depth”.

Williams looks so out of his depth it’s unreal. Poor concentration on the goal and why does he always try and dribble around the box, just to lose possession? — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) July 26, 2020

Williams and ox are not lfc level — j (@999jdn) July 26, 2020

Having clinched the league title a couple of weeks ago, the Reds’ motivation for their final few games would understandably have taken a dip.

But for more fringe players like Williams, there was a real chance to stamp their mark, and provide Klopp with some food for thought ahead of next season.

Instead, Williams failed to grasp his chance, and the gap between him and fellow right-back Alexander-Arnold really told.