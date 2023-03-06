BBC pundit Robbie Savage has praised Liverpool defender Andy Robertson for moving up to 55 assists in the stunning Premier League win this weekend.
What’s the latest Andy Robertson and Liverpool's 7-0 win?
On Sunday afternoon, the Reds blew away opponents Manchester United in incredible fashion as they won 7-0 to embarrass Erik ten Hag and co at Anfield.At one stage, however, it looked as though it would be a fairly close content and with the scores level at 0-0 and just two minutes to go until half-time, Robertson played a clever ball through to set up Cody Gakpo's opener.This happened to be the left-back's 55th assist in the English top flight which means he now has more than other Premier League icons such as Eden Hazard, Juan Mata and Mesut Ozil.
Speaking about the feat on BBC Radio Show 606 , Savage said (20:45): "I think there's a stat: Andy Robertson has now provided more Premier League assists, 55, than Hazard, Ozil, and Mata.
"Wow. Unbelievable. What a player.”