BBC pundit Robbie Savage has praised Liverpool defender Andy Robertson for moving up to 55 assists in the stunning Premier League win this weekend. What’s the latest Andy Robertson and Liverpool's 7-0 win? Speaking about the feat on BBC Radio Show 606 , Savage said (20:45): "I think there's a stat: Andy Robertson has now provided more Premier League assists, 55, than Hazard, Ozil, and Mata. "Wow. Unbelievable. What a player.” On Sunday afternoon, the Reds blew away opponents Manchester United in incredible fashion as they won 7-0 to embarrass Erik ten Hag and co at Anfield.At one stage, however, it looked as though it would be a fairly close content and with the scores level at 0-0 and just two minutes to go until half-time, Robertson played a clever ball through to set up Cody Gakpo's opener.This happened to be the left-back's 55th assist in the English top flight which means he now has more than other Premier League icons such as Eden Hazard, Juan Mata and Mesut Ozil.

How good is Andy Robertson's assist record?

Seeing as the aforementioned trio of Hazard, Ozil, and Mata were all attacking, creative players, it's quite remarkable that defender Robertson has managed to beat their assist totals.In fact, the Liverpool man has now drawn level with Man Utd legend Paul Scholes as well as Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez too and has gone one better than current teammate Mo Salah.Earlier this season, Robertson became the Premier League defender with the most assists in the competition's history and did so in 189 games fewer than Leighton Baines who held previously held that record .Taking it all into account, it's not hard to see why the Scottish left-back was singled out for praise on what was an incredible day for his club as they thumped Man Utd.