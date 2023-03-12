Pundit Jason Cundy has claimed that Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is "overrated" after he failed to impress in the club's most recent Premier League defeat.

What’s the latest on Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool?

Playing away from home against Bournemouth at lunchtime this Saturday, the Reds were far from their best as they lost 1-0 thanks to a single goal scored by Philip Billing.

Jurgen Klopp and co were hoping to build upon their fantastic shock 7-0 win over Manchester United last time out but this poor defeat served as a harsh reminded of just how inconsistent they've been this season.

Indeed, the loss leaves them six points behind Tottenham Hotspur who are fourth in the league. And it seems as though one man, in particular, let his side down.

While talking after the game on TalkSport, Cundy slammed Van Dijk and said he wasn't fit to lace the boots of other defensive centre-back legends such as John Terry and Rio Ferdinand.

He explained (3:37): “I think he's overrated personally. I think there's a lot of media love-in with what Van Dijk has done.

"No doubt, he's a brilliant centre-half... He makes too many mistakes. Mistakes that I think go unnoticed."

He later added (4:19): "I think he's had a good 18 months and I know the injury has had an impact on that..."

Before concluding (4:43): "People compare it with John Terry and Rio Ferdinand. He's not in the same... He can't lace their boots."

How does Virgil Van Dijk compare with John Terry and Rio Ferdinand?

During his time with the Reds, Van Dijk has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, and the Club World Cup.

Both Terry and Ferdinand have tasted success on a similar level – although both have numerous league trophies, while the Liverpool man has just one.

He's certainly not been at his best of late – as evidenced by the club's position in the league table – and against Bournemouth, he had a day to forget.

Indeed, he was dribbled past twice, won just half of his eight attempted ground duels, gave away two fouls and missed two big chances (via SofaScore)

Even so, he's still been one of the best defenders in the world over recent seasons – having just been named in the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO The Best Men's World XI – and while he might not have won quite as much as Terry or Ferdinand, his quality is certainly comparable.

With that in mind, Cundy is overreacting somewhat to suggest that he isn't fit to lace the boots of either defender.