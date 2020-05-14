Liverpool News Round-Up: Klopp’s demeanour, Anfield’s biggest flops and hope for PL trophy parade

Will Liverpool be Premier League champions?

It is a question that continues to plague football as the hand-wringing over the possible return of professional sport continues.

They are, of course, on the verge of history. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, having lost just once in 29 Premier League games.

They are somewhat suspended in animation, though, with the current global pandemic leaving everything up in the air. They may or may not be handed the trophy as usual; one simply must wait and see.

The news cycle never stops, though, and there continues to be a number of stories surrounding the Reds, be they around transfers, the resumption of the league or just about anything else.

As a result, we have taken a look at some of the best stories surrounding the club from this past week. Take a look at some of the best stories down below!

Chris Kamara wants fans to have a say in football’s future

FFC also spoke to Sky Sports’ iconic pundit, Chris Kamara, who says fans should have a key say in whether the season resumes or not.

How Liverpool built incredible front three

Elsewhere, The Liverpool Echo has reported on exactly how Liverpool constructed their fabled front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah.

Klopp’s demeanour

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has also commented on Klopp’s demeanour during a meeting of 20 Premier League managers to discuss “Project Restart”.

🚨 PL managers seek a month of training before games resume

🚨 If safe, they say no more training delays (Mourinho + Hasenhüttl vocal)

🚨 Klopp sounded positive/reassured, Hodgson very enthusiastic

▶️ Detail on PL managers conference + more @TheAthleticUK: https://t.co/nPEkxKKyXj — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 13, 2020

Dreams still might come true…

And finally, The Daily Mail claims that there could well be the possibility of Liverpool lifting the Premier League trophy at Anfield!

