Liverpool fans buzzing with update on Nicolo Zaniolo

Despite looking on course to win the Premier League title very soon, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will no doubt be looking to strengthen the team ahead of next season.

And according to Italian publication Il Sussidario, AS Roma could allow Nicolo Zaniolo to make a move to Anfield, should they also get Dejan Lovren in return.

The report claims that a player-plus-cash deal could be on the cards this summer, and that whilst Roma value Zaniolo highly, they recognise that it is unlikely they will receive their asking price for him considering the current circumstances.

As such, a proposal that sees Lovren head in the opposite direction in order to reduce the money needed to sign the Italy international may be more viable.

And after hearing about the update on their potential swoop for the Roma sensation, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

That would be a good deal for us tbf — Riz (@R13_DC) June 3, 2020

I’d love this very much — yes (@dantewillz) June 3, 2020

Get it done — LewisYNWA (@LewYNWA) June 4, 2020

Do it — N (@Lpostcode) June 4, 2020

Exciting talent.will be nice addition to this unbelievable squad — Announce Werner (@1UNbearableRED) June 3, 2020

Sign him up and Werner 👍🏽👍🏽 — Phil Plumbley (@PlumbleyPhil) June 3, 2020

One Reds fan urged Michael Edwards to do his thing and get a deal done for Zaniolo, with the sporting director becoming the unsung hero of the club’s rise to success over the past few years with his very impressive recruitment.

Do your thing Edwards 🙏 — nomad@XXX (@nomad56060053) June 4, 2020

Another Liverpool supporter suggested that Roma is becoming the club’s new Southampton – the Reds of course have already signed the likes of Mohamed Salah and Alisson from the Italian side in the past couple of seasons.

So Roma is becoming our other academy following the LFC academy and Southampton. That is great. — Mikhail Bolosha (@Mac_Hail) June 3, 2020

With six goals and two assists in 24 games across all competitions for Roma, Zaniolo has all the hallmarks of developing into a real goal-scoring midfielder.

Would signing both Timo Werner and Nicolo Zaniolo be the perfect summer?

A cruciate ligament rupture back in January means he may not be fully fit for another couple of months at least, but at just 20-years-old, has plenty of time to recover and get back to his best.

However, with Timo Werner rumoured to still be a target this summer, it remains to be seen whether the Reds will sanction a move for both the striker and Zaniolo.