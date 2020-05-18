 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans discuss Pedro Chirivella's future

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 18/5/2020 | 10:45am

Despite arriving from Spanish side Valencia back in 2013, Pedro Chirivella has struggled to make a real impression on the Liverpool first-team in the years since.

The midfielder has made just 11 appearances in total for the senior side at Anfield, spending the majority of his time with the youth teams or out on loan to the likes of Willem II and Go Ahead Eagles.

Reports in recent weeks had suggested that Nantes were poised to finally end his stay on Merseyside this summer, but now, it appears Jurgen Klopp’s side have had second thoughts about allowing him to go.

According to Goal, the Reds have offered Chirivella a new five-year deal after having “been by his performances and application this season” – his current contract is set to expire at the end of June.

After hearing about the update on the 22-year-old, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One Liverpool fan however seemed to be a big fan of Chirivella’s talents, even suggesting that they saw the “next Xabi Alonso in him”.

At 22, Chirivella can no longer be seen as an up-and-coming prospect, and if anything, should have shown by now that he is ready to make the grade.

What would you do with Pedro Chirivella?

New contract

New contract

Sell

Sell

Giving a new five-year contract to someone who has barely played at all in his time at Anfield, simply blocks the path of a more promising academy product trying to make their way through into the senior set-up.

It certainly seems a strange decision.

