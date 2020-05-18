Liverpool fans discuss Pedro Chirivella’s future

Despite arriving from Spanish side Valencia back in 2013, Pedro Chirivella has struggled to make a real impression on the Liverpool first-team in the years since.

The midfielder has made just 11 appearances in total for the senior side at Anfield, spending the majority of his time with the youth teams or out on loan to the likes of Willem II and Go Ahead Eagles.

Reports in recent weeks had suggested that Nantes were poised to finally end his stay on Merseyside this summer, but now, it appears Jurgen Klopp’s side have had second thoughts about allowing him to go.

According to Goal, the Reds have offered Chirivella a new five-year deal after having “been by his performances and application this season” – his current contract is set to expire at the end of June.

After hearing about the update on the 22-year-old, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Why though? Just hindering his career. Let him go. He could probably get into a lot of startin XI’s — Mark (@_MarkL33) May 17, 2020

Has nothing tondo with trust here lol. Chirivella is 22 and has done nothing to deserve a new contract. He played only one game in the PL and that was in 2016. Doesn’t make sense to me. — Ousmane Seydi (@ousseydi) May 17, 2020

I like him, and he’s proven his worth this season — great attitude and a technically sound midfielder who’s impressed every time I’ve watched him. But he should move on. At 23 he needs regular football and he won’t get that with us. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) May 17, 2020

He’s a good player, but if he pens a new deal only to be loaned to get more mins on the pitch, then it’s not fair! Everyone knows that he’s not going to replace any of the current 1st team midfielders and curtis Jones. — Hilako (@hilako) May 17, 2020

Honestly for his own sake he needs to go somewhere else. He cud easily play for some mid-level club somewhere — Ghalib #YNWA (@ghalibtaimur) May 17, 2020

Those saying yes is just excessive. Let the lad go. He’s definitely improved, but he’s never getting regular games for us. He’d play 5/6 games a season max. — Ben Penny (@not_in_tune) May 17, 2020

Talented player but not a for the first team, bad for his career to stay and play in the cup games, but if we’re offering him a contract ultimately it’s up to him. — adam* (@lfcads2001) May 17, 2020

No hes bang average at best — Wares_Marty?* (@marty_wares) May 17, 2020

One Liverpool fan however seemed to be a big fan of Chirivella’s talents, even suggesting that they saw the “next Xabi Alonso in him”.

he is a gem..i see the next Xabi Alonso in him — J o k e r (@lordofsith7) May 18, 2020

At 22, Chirivella can no longer be seen as an up-and-coming prospect, and if anything, should have shown by now that he is ready to make the grade.

Giving a new five-year contract to someone who has barely played at all in his time at Anfield, simply blocks the path of a more promising academy product trying to make their way through into the senior set-up.

It certainly seems a strange decision.