Liverpool fans react to Piers Morgan’s stinging criticism

After Liverpool’s rather controversial decision to furlough the club’s non-playing staff (something that they have now reversed), it’s been rather unsurprising to say the least that there has been plenty of criticism of the Merseyside club.

Tony Cascarino labelled it as “bordering on lunacy“, whilst Piers Morgan has now waded into the conversation by launching a stinging criticism of the Reds’ actions too.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Morgan said (as quoted by The Daily Mail): “Liverpool Football club built up such a good reputation in recent years under Jurgen Klopp, and winning the Champions League, this dynamic wonderful team, everyone was proud, everyone loved what Liverpool were standing for.

“All gone, all gone, because their billionaire owners in America decided that this was the time in a year when they made £45m profit that they were going to furlough their staff at Liverpool Football Club.”

And following his comments, Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on what Morgan had to say.

Piers as life time fan of liverpool I am very disappointed and disgusted in what they are doing I would expect a club of this stature to do the right thing …..total own goal for the owners — shaun lewis (@shaunnie1966) April 6, 2020

I’m a diehard Liverpool fan. Piers is right — JakeDaPuss (@jakedapuss) April 6, 2020

I am a Liverpool fan and I totally agree with piers Morgan , total disgrace by the club ! — Ian Clarke (@ianwclarke) April 6, 2020

@GMB As a Liverpool supporter I am embarrassed that Liverpool football clubs owners have stooped so low as to take advantage of our countries support for the less fortunate. Piers keep your views alive . The owners need to be as embarrassed as I feel right now. — chris hatton (@chris13551041) April 6, 2020

I absolutely agree with Piers here. I’m a Liverpool fan but I think it’s a terrible decision the club has made. I’m certainly disappointed with them for doing this. — Susan Seddon 📻🎶☀️ (@SuzeTwelve) April 6, 2020

One particularly disappointed Liverpool fan claimed that whilst owners FSG haven’t made too many mistakes at Anfield, this is “by far their biggest”.

Piers as a Liverpool supporter I am ashamed of what the club have chosen to do,FSG haven’t made many mistakes in their time at Liverpool but this is by far their biggest and easily their most avoidable one to date. Simply embarrassing from FSG to use the tax payer to fund wages. — tony #lfc (@tony48588773) April 6, 2020

When footballing fans say they’re in complete agreement with a hugely divisive and controversial figure like Morgan, then you really know there’s been a huge error.

The Reds certainly haven’t covered themselves in glory, and it’s incredibly disappointing that in a campaign in which they have done so well on the pitch and look certain to lift the Premier League title (if and when football resumes), this is going to be a major stain on their reputation.

The fact they have now reversed it does at least in some small part restore a sense of dignity.

