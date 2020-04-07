 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react to Piers Morgan's stinging criticism

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 7/4/2020 | 10:15am

After Liverpool’s rather controversial decision to furlough the club’s non-playing staff (something that they have now reversed), it’s been rather unsurprising to say the least that there has been plenty of criticism of the Merseyside club.

Tony Cascarino labelled it as “bordering on lunacy“, whilst Piers Morgan has now waded into the conversation by launching a stinging criticism of the Reds’ actions too.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Morgan said (as quoted by The Daily Mail): “Liverpool Football club built up such a good reputation in recent years under Jurgen Klopp, and winning the Champions League, this dynamic wonderful team, everyone was proud, everyone loved what Liverpool were standing for.

“All gone, all gone, because their billionaire owners in America decided that this was the time in a year when they made £45m profit that they were going to furlough their staff at Liverpool Football Club.”

And following his comments, Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on what Morgan had to say.

One particularly disappointed Liverpool fan claimed that whilst owners FSG haven’t made too many mistakes at Anfield, this is “by far their biggest”.

When footballing fans say they’re in complete agreement with a hugely divisive and controversial figure like Morgan, then you really know there’s been a huge error.

The Reds certainly haven’t covered themselves in glory, and it’s incredibly disappointing that in a campaign in which they have done so well on the pitch and look certain to lift the Premier League title (if and when football resumes), this is going to be a major stain on their reputation.

The fact they have now reversed it does at least in some small part restore a sense of dignity.

