Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could look to leave the club on loan this summer as he weighs up his options, according to transfer expert Dean Jones.

The Lowdown: Kelleher playing second fiddle

The Irishman has become a popular figure at Anfield, catching the eye most for his penalty-saving ability and helping the Reds win numerous shootouts in recent years.

One of those was last season's EFL Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley, in which he also scored a spot-kick, and he has consistently been a strong understudy to Alisson.

Unfortunately for Kelleher, he is behind one of the world's best 'keepers in the pecking order at Anfield, so it is only natural that he has invariably warmed the substitutes' bench this season.

The 24-year-old hasn't made a single appearance in the Premier League in 2022/23, with his only matches coming in the EFL Cup and FA Cup, twice and once respectively.

Kelleher will not want to continue being a second-choice 'keeper for the rest of his career, so come the summer, he may have a key decision to make.

The Latest: Loan move possible

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Kelleher would look at his options at the end of the season, with a loan move certainly not out of the question:

"As far as I understand, his intent was always to weigh things up at the end of the season and carefully consider his next move. "Maybe that would be a loan. I don't think this is just in Liverpool's hands. I think Kelleher himself has to make a big decision."

Kelleher is an excellent goalkeeper - one who Jurgen Klopp has described as 'exceptional' - so in many ways, it would be ideal for Liverpool to keep hold of him for many years to come.

For the good of his career, however, the 10-time capped Republic of Ireland international has to be playing more, considering he is easily good enough to be first-choice elsewhere.

At 24, now is the time that the £10,000-a-week stopper should be a key starter for a team - perhaps a lower-ranked Premier League side or top-end Championship club - so it makes sense to move on in the summer.

A loan move would be perfectly good, although in terms of fully settling and kicking on in his career, a permanent departure could be for the best, allowing Liverpool to earn good money for his services.