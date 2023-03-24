Liverpool are in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan Ndicka during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

The Lowdown: Ndicka shining for Frankfurt

The 23-year-old is enjoying an excellent season for the Bundesliga side season currently, proving to be a dominant figure at the heart of their defence throughout the campaign.

Ndicka has started 24 of Frankfurt's 25 league games in 2022/23 to date, helping them to sixth place in the table, averaging a whopping five clearances per game in the competition, far more than any Reds regular in the Premier League.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season, however, and with an extension not likely to be signed, there could be a big fight for his signature.

Ndicka is unlikely to be without suitors if that is the case, which is where Liverpool come into the equation.

The Latest: Liverpool in the mix

According to reports in Spain [via Sport Witness], the Reds are one of the clubs battling to acquire the centre-back's signature at the end of the season.

Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all mentioned as possible destinations for him, too, highlighting how strong the competition to snap him up is.

It is Barca who are focused on the most in the report, with the Catalan giants keen on signing a left-footed central defender this summer, but they are aware that Liverpool's interest could scupper their plans.

The Verdict: Brilliant centre-back option

The Reds badly need a new centre-back in the summer, with serious doubts over the long-term worth of both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez at this point.

The former is out of contract at the end of next season and turns 32 later this year, while the latter's performances have generally not been good enough this season, leading to speculation surrounding his future.

In Ndicka, Liverpool would be signing an excellent prospect - he has been hailed as a 'superb player' by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - and someone who could be an upgrade on both Matip and Gomez, perhaps a cheaper alternative to Josko Gvardiol too.

The fact that he is left-footed like Gvardiol would be an added bonus for Jurgen Klopp, giving his defensive options more balance, and he could even be viewed as Virgil van Dijk's long-term successor alongside Ibrahima Konate.

Ndicka's contract situation also means that Liverpool would be able to snap him up on a free transfer, which given the one-time capped France Under-21 international's potential, would be an absolute bargain.