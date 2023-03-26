Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs eyeing up a move for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse this summer, according to a new update.

The Lowdown: Midfield additions essential

The Reds have a huge summer transfer window ahead of them, with major reinforcements required in order to overcome a huge slump this season.

Jurgen Klopp's squad has started to grow old together, and with a lack of younger signings coming in, it seems to have taken its toll both physically and mentally.

Liverpool's midfield has been particularly out-of-sorts, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson looking past their best and the likes of Thiago, Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all not offering enough, both in terms of consistency and availability.

Jude Bellingham continues to be linked with a big-money move to Anfield, with the Borussia Dortmund sensation one of numerous midfielders linked with a summer move, but more than one player needs to come in in that area of the pitch.

The Latest: Liverpool scouting Ward-Prowse

According to Football Insider, Ward-Prowse has emerged as a potential option for Liverpool, with the report stating that the Reds have 'sent scouts' to watch him in action.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are also mentioned as possible suitors, however, with the 28-year-old almost certain to leave Southampton if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Ward-Prowse's current deal with Saints runs until the summer of 2026, so it seems unlikely that he would be able to arrive on the cheap.

The Verdict: Is he too old?

There is no denying Ward-Prowse's ability as a top-flight player, having been such an influential star for Saints over an extended period of time, making 399 appearances for them in total.

In that time, he has scored 53 goals and registered 51 assists, catching the eye with his free-kick ability.

Ward-Prowse could easily be a good signing for Liverpool - Oriol Romeu called him an 'unbelievable' player last year - but the one issue is his age, with the Reds in need of younger midfielders who can be long-term signings.

The two-goal England international turns 29 in November and is only a year younger than Fabinho, for example, and there is a risk that he comes in and drifts past his peak too quickly.

It could be that Ward-Prowse comes in and plays at a top level for five years but it isn't a risk worth taking, with the likes of Bellingham (19), Matheus Nunes (24) and Mason Mount (24) younger, more sensible options.