Liverpool remain interested in signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves during the summer transfer window and have now learned he is available for £50million.

The Lowdown: Neves on the move?

The 26-year-old remained at Molineux beyond last summer's transfer cutoff, in what was a surprise development, considering he was widely expected to leave the club and even said goodbye to his own fans.

Neves has enjoyed another strong season for Wolves, despite the team's struggles as a whole, scoring five goals and averaging 2.4 tackles per game in the Premier League.

Constant reports recently again claim that the Portuguese will depart at the end of the season, with the club deciding that now is the right time to sell him.

His contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, meaning he would be able to leave for free at that point and Wolves would make no profit on a top-class and expensive talent.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Neves plenty of times in the recent past and a new update has now emerged.

The Latest: Liverpool still keen

According to Football Insider, the Reds are indeed eyeing up the signing of the Wolves maestro this summer, with Barcelona and Manchester United also in the mix.

It is noted that Liverpool 'enquired' about Neves' availability during the January transfer window but were swiftly informed that he was going nowhere at that point.

The situation is now very different, however, and Wanderers will likely accept a £50million bid for the midfielder, regardless of if they avoid relegation from the Premier League or not.

The Verdict: Ideal summer target?

In many ways, Neves could be an ideal option for Liverpool to bring in this summer, with the 38-time capped Portugal international someone with proven Premier League pedigree, having racked up 169 appearances in the competition.

He has only recently turned 26, meaning he could well be entering the peak years of his career, and his combination of technical brilliance and tenacious tackling could be exactly what is needed in the Reds' ailing midfield.

As mentioned, he has averaged 2.4 tackles per match in the league, but also enjoyed 2.5 clearances and 1.5 interceptions, while completing 84.4% of his passes at the same time.

If Liverpool could snap up Jude Bellingham and Neves, that could go a long way to easing their problems this season, with the pair replacing Fabinho and Jordan Henderson instantly, even if the Wolves hero is arguably not quite as defence-minded as the Brazilian, playing as both a No.6 and No.8 this season.

Considering the Portuguese's pedigree - journalist Tim Spiers has described him as 'outstanding' - £50million could actually be a good price, although fighting off Barca and United may not be easy.