Liverpool should prioritise Raul Jimenez over Timo Werner

The big transfer story surrounding Liverpool at the moment is of course whether RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner will leave the German side to join up with Jurgen Klopp’s outfit in Merseyside.

Reports had claimed that Werner would sign for the Reds if they met his release clause before it expired, but if the latest rumours are true, then Liverpool are making a wise decision in targeting a potential alternative.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Klopp wants Wolves talisman Raul Jimenez for his “project” at Anfield, and that the Mexico international himself “loves him as a coach” and believes he can bring the best out of him.

And whilst pundits have delivered their reservations about whether Werner would be the right fit for Liverpool’s style of play, no such questions or doubts can be raised if Jimenez joined the club.

The Mexican is also a similarly prolific goal-scorer to Werner, with 22 to his name in just 44 games across all competitions this season, But the 29-year-old is a lot more well-rounded than his German counterpart, and he himself has revealed that he actually feels his game is similar to that of current Liverpool number nine, Roberto Firmino.

He said: “I think I have different characteristics to other strikers but I also think that I have some similarities with Roberto Firmino and Sergio Agüero. They are both fantastic forwards and I try to copy some of their qualities.”

Who should Liverpool sign?

The £36m-rated star is a hard-working centre-forward who presses from the front like Firmino, but has that ruthless edge to his game when it comes to finishing chances too – something the latter has really struggled with this season, with just 11 in 43 matches.

As per Sofascore, the 6 foot 3 beast has scored every 189 minutes this season in the top-flight, whilst making 0.6 tackles and 0.5 interceptions per game – not to mention that he also wins an impressive 5.4 total duels per game too.

It’s exactly why Jimenez would be the perfect fit for Liverpool, and why Michael Edwards should snub the chance to sign Werner, and go after the Mexican.