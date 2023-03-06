Liverpool produced a magical performance under the Anfield lights on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp's rampant Reds defeated Manchester United 7-0.

They were fortunate not to go behind in the early exchanges when Bruno Fernandes missed a gilt-edged header from a few yards out but that appeared to be a turning point in Merseyside.

After that moment, Liverpool were by far the better side with Cody Gakpo truly bursting onto the scene in English football.

The January signing found the net on two occasions while his attacking colleagues in Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez also scored braces.

The scoring was then rounded off by Roberto Firmino, just days after he confirmed his intentions to leave the club behind.

That said, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows at Anfield with one unsavoury moment drawing quite the reaction from Klopp.

Amid the celebrations for Firmino's goal, a fan raced onto the pitch and slid, slide tackling and injuring Andy Robertson in the process.

The supporter was ejected from the stadium by stewards, with Klopp left furious with the events that played out, screaming at the individual at question.

The moment drew quite a reaction from those on Twitter. The best of the reaction can be found below...