Liverpool fans unsure about Ismaila Sarr interest

Liverpool’s attack is undoubtedly one of the most potent in world football with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane’s goals leading the Reds to their first Premier League title in 30 years.

However, despite the plethora of talent they have going forward, there isn’t much depth beyond those three, but that may soon change.

It’s been no secret that Liverpool have wanted to bolster their attack with Timo Werner rumours rampant before his eventual move to Chelsea, but despite not landing Werner they’ve not given up on getting another attacker in.

Watch Liverpool Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr is on the Merseyside outfit’s radar if reports from The Mirror are to be believed, and despite the Senegalese winger having a brilliant game against the Reds earlier this season, in which he scored twice, fans have reservations about signing him.

A couple of supporters stated that Xherdan Shaqiri is, in fact, better than him, and that is a hard point to argue against considering the Swiss international is a two-time Champions League winner, whose best goalscoring season in the Premier League eclipses Sarr’s tally this year.

Understandably, there were a few fans who didn’t seem to be on board with bringing him in.

not good enough for us. shaq is better — Ryan Keyo (Wade) (@RyanKeyo) July 19, 2020

He’s bang average. One good game against us doesn’t mean anything — vvk (@wewekay) July 19, 2020

Shaqiri > Sarr — Luffytaro🇵🇭🇮🇳🇨🇭 (@Aaron_N1203) July 19, 2020

Others had serious concerns about the 22-year-old being another player likely to leave the club during the African Cup of Nations tournament, and despite the AFCON being moved back another year, it’s still a valid complaint as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are still likely to be key players if they’re still at the club in 2022.

1 of 19 How much did Liverpool pay to sign Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg? £7.25m £6m £7.5m £8m

The AFCON clearly plays into Liverpool’s thinking with James Pearce saying the postponement changed their mind on signing an elite forward this summer, but it’s a bridge that will still need crossing in 2022, and that will be made even worse if Sarr joins.

Another African we would lose to afcon… That’s my only concern, I think Klopp could work wonders with him and he’d be with his mate sadio. — ♿Rachel Ellis♿ (@RleEllis) July 19, 2020

He’s a really really good player. No complaints, but would be gone for AFCON. — Shane Long Balon d’Or (@ShaneLongV3) July 19, 2020