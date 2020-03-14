Liverpool more than deserve Premier League champions status

Football is in disarray at the moment.

With the professional game in England being cancelled for the foreseeable future, plenty of questions still have to be answered regarding the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

It seems very possible that the unthinkable could happen and the season won’t reach a natural conclusion, but The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Liverpool may still be crowned champions.

The paper states that there is little opposition to the idea of handing Jurgen Klopp’s side the league title.

Of course, this is unlikely to be how the Merseyside outfit envisioned ending their 30-year title drought. After all, Jordan Henderson won’t get the chance to lift the trophy in front of a packed out Anfield, and there will almost certainly be jibes that they’ve not won it legitimately.

In fact, those comments have already started on social media.

Title’s over 38 games, tainted. — James Oculto (@JamesOculto) March 14, 2020

Liverpool thought they’d get a gold trophy and now they’re just getting an asterisk by their name 😂😂😂 — Joe Pace (@Joe_Pace96) March 14, 2020

Yes, Liverpool’s title will have an asterisk next to it, but they shouldn’t be downhearted by these comments or the situation.

The fact of the matter is that Liverpool have been by far and away the best team in the league this season, and even if they don’t get the chance of winning the title in a conventional manner, it’ll be hard to argue that it wasn’t already a done deal long before the season was endangered.

25 points separate Liverpool and Man City, and the Reds were just two games away from sealing the deal. And after failing to win just twice throughout the campaign it was a foregone conclusion that they were going to win the league.

Even if the season is called off before another game is played, the Reds will still have won the title by the largest margin the Premier League has ever seen.

An asterisk may always stand next to their triumph this season, but in reality, there really is no need for one.

