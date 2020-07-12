James Pearce provides update on Xherdan Shaqiri’s future

This season has certainly been one to remember for Liverpool.

The Reds won the league for the first time in 30 years, and while they won’t want to change a winning formula too much, it seems as though there is still some fat to trim in their squad as some players seem to be on their way out of the door at Anfield.

Adam Lallana will be going once his contract expires at the end of the season, and it seems as though another player will follow him out of the door in the summer if a reasonable offer comes in.

What’s been said then?

It’s been almost a month since the Premier League restarted, and we still haven’t seen Xherdan Shaqiri play a single minute for Liverpool since football came back.

With the new five substitutes rule, you’d think that this would be prime time for the Swiss international to get a game, but it seems there is more to it than that.

Indeed, James Pearce was once again the man with the scoop, not only explaining why Shaqiri hadn’t played but also giving an update on his future.

“He’s not been fully fit until the past week or so. Plus yeah he’s likely to move on this summer if a suitable offer arrives.” The journalist said when asked about Shaqiri in his post-match Q&A.

Chance for youth

Shaqiri moving on from Anfield may provide a chance for some of the Reds’ younger players, namely Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott.

The 28-year-old has done a commendable job as a backup for Liverpool, but one has to imagine he won’t be missed too much if he departs this summer, having played just 1,234 minutes over the past two seasons, and it has to be said that those minutes could become incredibly valuable if they’re used to help develop the likes of Elliott and Minamino.

Now all that needs to happen is for a team to come in for the former Bayern Munich man, and if he were to return to a side with similar ambitions to his former club Stoke City, it could be a bargain waiting to be picked up for any mid-table Premier League outfit, after all, this is a two-time Champions League winner with 82 international caps to his name.