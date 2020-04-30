 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans discuss Simon Hughes' verdict on Sami Hyypia

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 30/4/2020 | 06:20pm

It’s fair to say Sami Hyypia will go down in Liverpool history as one of the finest and most decorated defenders to ever play for the club.

The former Finland international arrived on the red half of Merseyside back in 1999 from Dutch outfit Willem II, and enjoyed a stellar spell at Anfield, lifting numerous trophies and forming a formidable partnership with fellow Reds icon Jamie Carragher at centre-back.

All in all, Hyypia won the Champions League, two FA Cups, two League Cups, one UEFA Cup and four UEFA Super Cups – quite the trophy cabinet for the man who played a whopping 464 times for the club.

Now, The Athletic journalist Simon Hughes has suggested Hyypia should go down as “one of the best” and spoke about how he represented superb value for money.

And after hearing about Hughes’ comments, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on his verdict.

One fan meanwhile pointed to his class and professionalism when the captaincy was handed to Steven Gerrard, and how his response “showed the measure of the man”.

There certainly won’t be too many Liverpool fans arguing against Hughes’ verdict on Hyypia.

The Finnish man was a brick wall at the back for the Reds in his time at the club, and is rightfully seen as a Liverpool stalwart.

The Merseyside club have some truly iconic defenders littered throughout their history, and for his achievements, Hyypia certainly ranks among them too.

