Liverpool fans discuss Simon Hughes’ verdict on Sami Hyypia

It’s fair to say Sami Hyypia will go down in Liverpool history as one of the finest and most decorated defenders to ever play for the club.

The former Finland international arrived on the red half of Merseyside back in 1999 from Dutch outfit Willem II, and enjoyed a stellar spell at Anfield, lifting numerous trophies and forming a formidable partnership with fellow Reds icon Jamie Carragher at centre-back.

All in all, Hyypia won the Champions League, two FA Cups, two League Cups, one UEFA Cup and four UEFA Super Cups – quite the trophy cabinet for the man who played a whopping 464 times for the club.

Now, The Athletic journalist Simon Hughes has suggested Hyypia should go down as “one of the best” and spoke about how he represented superb value for money.

And after hearing about Hughes’ comments, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on his verdict.

When he’s playing side by side with a legendary scouse defender and scousers still often regard him as the better of the two, that speaks volumes about how good this guy was — Carson (@WC_LFC_Torres) April 29, 2020

Suarez and Coutinho were brilliant for their resale value, but loyalty to our club..yeah, can’t argue with Sami 👍 — Chappers (@chapman_87) April 29, 2020

Brilliant signing Sami, has to be up there as one of best ever signings for the fee we paid for him — Tom Keegan (@redmedic56) April 29, 2020

Never forget that touch vs UTD when the ball was going over his head facing his own goal. Genius. Great defender. Bargain . — Todd (@Toddlfc) April 29, 2020

We Struggled for years once Hansen retired then this guy came along ! What he did for us cannot be understated. Absolute colossus — Andrew McGee (@Mugs7) April 29, 2020

very hard to disagree with that. great servant to the club and massive leader on the pitch and in the dressing room 🙌👌 — Dougs8 (@_Dougie8) April 29, 2020

Comfortably The Best Pound for Pound Signing! 👏🏻👏🏻 — Ross Llewellyn (@RossLlew10) April 29, 2020

An unbelievable defender. To get him for that fee was ridiculous and I still don’t know how he hadn’t been signed before that. — Kevin Harrison (@KevinH7988) April 30, 2020

One fan meanwhile pointed to his class and professionalism when the captaincy was handed to Steven Gerrard, and how his response “showed the measure of the man”.

Absolute colossus… a proper rolls royce of a player, I think when he lost the captaincy, his response showed the measure of the man — @PabloHill71 (@PabloHill71) April 29, 2020

There certainly won’t be too many Liverpool fans arguing against Hughes’ verdict on Hyypia.

The Finnish man was a brick wall at the back for the Reds in his time at the club, and is rightfully seen as a Liverpool stalwart.

The Merseyside club have some truly iconic defenders littered throughout their history, and for his achievements, Hyypia certainly ranks among them too.

