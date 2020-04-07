Liverpool tipped to sign Man City winger Leroy Sane

Speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League ace Danny Mills has tipped Liverpool to make a surprise move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in the summer if Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane were to leave the club.

What did he say?

The Germany international has been the subject of intense transfer speculation all season, with reports suggesting Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich were keen on taking him to Bavaria.

Meanwhile, Adama Traore being earmarked for a potential switch to Anfield in recent weeks, as a replacement for Salah or Mane.

Now, Mills has suggested that instead of going after Traore, Jurgen Klopp’s side should perhaps look at Sane, although he acknowledged that it may be difficult to tempt City into selling to one of their direct rivals in the Premier League.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

He said: “Traore makes a lot of headlines because of his pace and power but to step into a title-winning side, to replace somebody like Mane or Salah – I do not think he is there yet.

“Somebody like Leroy Sane – possibly. He is coming back from injury and has been linked with a move away recently and could be surplus to requirements. He is young, a great talent and has experience. That would be more realistic but I do not know if Manchester City would sell to rivals.”

Shocking

Were Liverpool able to convince City to sell Sane to them, then it would surely have to go down as one of the greatest coups in recent Premier League history.

The German’s long-term injury has been a major blow to both him and the Etihad side, but there can be no questioning how great he can be when fully fit.

The £90m-rated star has been a revelation for City since signing from Bundesliga side Schalke, scoring an impressive 39 goals and providing a further 45 assists in just 134 games across all competitions.

Should Liverpool sign Leroy Sane?

Yes Vote No Vote

Very rarely do teams competing at the top of the tree in English football let one of their major stars go, so it certainly feels like a long-shot that Michael Edwards can get this deal done. But if they do, then it would be the kind of statement that would send shockwaves around Europe.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans react to links with this Ligue 1 ace.