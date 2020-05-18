 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react to Taiwo Awoniyi scoring for Mainz

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 18/5/2020 | 05:45pm

After initially joining Liverpool back in the summer of 2015, Taiwo Awoniyi has spent very little time with the first-time at Anfield, instead being shipped out on loan numerous times.

And last summer, the striker joined FSV Mainz 05 on loan until the end of the campaign, but has barely featured for the Bundesliga side, playing just seven games across all competitions.

But on Sunday afternoon, Awoniyi sent out a message that he could be ready to play a big role in the club’s end of the season, coming off the bench to score in a 2-2 draw with FC Koln away from home.

And after seeing his cameo, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their 22-year-old loanee.

A couple of Liverpool fans praised his work-rate in particular, with one supporter describing it as “impressive”.

At 22, Awoniyi is running out of time to make a genuine impression at Liverpool.

The end to this campaign could prove to be make-or-break in terms of whether the 6 foot ace can show enough to warrant Klopp giving him a chance during pre-season for next year.

