Liverpool fans react to Taiwo Awoniyi scoring for Mainz

After initially joining Liverpool back in the summer of 2015, Taiwo Awoniyi has spent very little time with the first-time at Anfield, instead being shipped out on loan numerous times.

And last summer, the striker joined FSV Mainz 05 on loan until the end of the campaign, but has barely featured for the Bundesliga side, playing just seven games across all competitions.

But on Sunday afternoon, Awoniyi sent out a message that he could be ready to play a big role in the club’s end of the season, coming off the bench to score in a 2-2 draw with FC Koln away from home.

And after seeing his cameo, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their 22-year-old loanee.

Was watching the match. Great seeing him score because he’s been struggling. Hopefully this can give him confidence to kick on. — Paddy Clohessy (@Paddyclaw) May 17, 2020

I love him I just worry what his return would do to Origi’s place — Charfield ☭ (@drivelikejesu) May 18, 2020

He’s struggled this season, evidently, but on his day he’s a nightmare for the opposition. He’s insanely strong and very powerful – he just hasn’t matured as quickly as expected. Very good today though – his goal sparked a comeback and it’s currently 2-2 with 10 minutes left. — Redmen TV Academy (@RedmenAcademy) May 17, 2020

very good after he came on 2nd half was way better it makes u think that the lineup was all wrong in 1st half as mainz were 2nd best im glad he scored they could and should have won the game 2nd half as cologne were struggling im glad mainz got a point also it keeps them safe — helen raybould (@rizz50isles1) May 17, 2020

See real potential with this kid pic.twitter.com/Gyw1QOpVHp — (@TGC_03) May 17, 2020

@LFC Awoniyi getting all the experience he need! Call him back next season Klopp! pic.twitter.com/buy1GQDgPo — EMMANUEL OLANIHUN (@EMMATUNDE) May 17, 2020

A couple of Liverpool fans praised his work-rate in particular, with one supporter describing it as “impressive”.

I really loved the work rate….hard press…finish was decent too. — Ichhpuneet (@_puneet_singh) May 17, 2020

thought the kid played well work rate was very impressive what’s the score with this work permanent tho @RedmenAcademy — Liam Granby ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@LiamGranby) May 17, 2020

At 22, Awoniyi is running out of time to make a genuine impression at Liverpool.

What should Jurgen Klopp do with Taiwo Awoniyi?

The end to this campaign could prove to be make-or-break in terms of whether the 6 foot ace can show enough to warrant Klopp giving him a chance during pre-season for next year.