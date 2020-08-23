Liverpool fans drool over Takumi Minamino’s pre-season display

Having gone through a quiet transfer window last summer, Liverpool did end up reinforcing their squad in January earlier this year, bringing in Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg.

The Japan international didn’t get too many opportunities to shine however, making just ten appearances in the Premier League, totaling only 242 minutes of football in the competition.

Can you spot your Xabi Alonso from your Bruno Cheyrou? This Liverpool quiz will have you questioning your knowledge…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Erik Meijer Sean Dundee

Against VfB Stuttgart in a pre-season friendly clash on Saturday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp brought Minamino on at half-time, stepping into the Roberto Firmino role as a false number nine.

And after seeing his performance, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Convinced Minamino will blossom for us next season. Real flashes of quality just needs a chance to properly settle in. In Klopp we trust. #YNWA — Dylan the Hermit😷 #BLM (@rudidylan5) August 22, 2020

Was quality today, seems to have been working on his strength too as he was much more difficult to shrug off the ball today — #DXBKopite (@GrahamVincent18) August 22, 2020

I like his tenacity and his ability to beat a player. — James Breheney (@JamesBreheney) August 22, 2020

boy was good. nice passes, skills and made a good defensive stop. If he gets minutes like Naby I’m sure he will contribute goals and assists — PoTaTooolayf (@PoTatooolayf) August 22, 2020

Yes. I like these hidden gem, low money signings. If they succeeded, it’s a big thumbs up to scouting teams and manager for believing — Nikhil (@nik_bgmIND) August 22, 2020

A couple of Liverpool fans brought Firmino’s name into the conversation, with one supporter suggesting Minamino is the “back-up” they need for the Brazilian, and another even claiming that he’s the “perfect” long-term replacement for him.

Minamino is insane man, perfect firmino replacement . Just give him time — Usman (@FaIseCF_) August 22, 2020

He’s the backup to bobby we need — 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@lfc_irish_) August 22, 2020

Another supporter meanwhile pointed to how it took some time for Fabinho to settle into life at Anfield, and that perhaps Reds fans should be patient with Minamino too.

He is beast.. Rembr how fabinho took his time to settle.. — Angelo (@NeoCoetzee) August 23, 2020

Having had a few months to acclimatise to life at Anfield, Liverpool fans may finally get to see the very best of Minamino next season.

Should Jurgen Klopp start Minamino more?

Yes Vote No Vote

The 25-year-old has the incredibly difficult job of trying to displace the likes of Firmino, Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane in the starting line-up, but as a potential rotation option to help Klopp navigate the multiple competitions the Reds will be involved in, he could be a game-changer.

Minamino looks ready to shine.