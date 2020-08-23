 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans drool over Takumi Minamino's pre-season display

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 23/8/2020 | 12:45pm

Having gone through a quiet transfer window last summer, Liverpool did end up reinforcing their squad in January earlier this year, bringing in Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg.

The Japan international didn’t get too many opportunities to shine however, making just ten appearances in the Premier League, totaling only 242 minutes of football in the competition.

Against VfB Stuttgart in a pre-season friendly clash on Saturday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp brought Minamino on at half-time, stepping into the Roberto Firmino role as a false number nine.

And after seeing his performance, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Liverpool fans brought Firmino’s name into the conversation, with one supporter suggesting Minamino is the “back-up” they need for the Brazilian, and another even claiming that he’s the “perfect” long-term replacement for him.

Another supporter meanwhile pointed to how it took some time for Fabinho to settle into life at Anfield, and that perhaps Reds fans should be patient with Minamino too.

Having had a few months to acclimatise to life at Anfield, Liverpool fans may finally get to see the very best of Minamino next season.

Should Jurgen Klopp start Minamino more?

The 25-year-old has the incredibly difficult job of trying to displace the likes of Firmino, Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane in the starting line-up, but as a potential rotation option to help Klopp navigate the multiple competitions the Reds will be involved in, he could be a game-changer.

Minamino looks ready to shine.

