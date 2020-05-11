Liverpool fans slam links with Tottenham ace Tanguy Ndombele

Liverpool signing Tanguy Ndombele would certainly be one of the big talking points of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult debut campaign at Tottenham this season, making just 19 appearances in the Premier League, and struggling with both form and fitness.

It all came to a head back in Spurs’ clash against Burnley at Turf Moor, with Jose Mourinho unleashing on the midfielder in his post-match press conference.

Reports in recent weeks had suggested Barcelona are keen on luring him away from north London, but now, French publication Foot Mercato claim Liverpool have joined the race to sign him.

And after hearing about their rumoured links to the midfielder, fans of the Merseyside club took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

One of the worst rumours I’ve heard — Spurs wouldn’t sell to us, let alone loan him to us, while he’s probably the least Klopp type midfielder out there. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) May 9, 2020

The lad walks around the pitch for 90 minutes, no chance klopp will want him — LewisYNWA (@LewYNWA) May 9, 2020

No thanks, just give Gini a new contract instead! — Lee Siemaszko (@leesiemaszko) May 9, 2020

Not shown anything at Spurs..I’ll pass — Jim (@LeanneD19497323) May 9, 2020

He’s terrible. Couldn’t lace Jordan Brian Henderson’s boots…. — Dean Vinecombe (@deanvinecombe89) May 9, 2020

Wouldn’t take him for free — Jamie Taylor (@jamie3aylor) May 9, 2020

Please no. The man is a walking flop — sT33LyDK (@ozzymz1245) May 9, 2020

One Liverpool fan seemed to have issue with Ndombele’s questionable record with injuries and questioned whether the club are looking for someone to keep Naby Keita company in the treatment room.

Made of glass. Unless we are looking for someone to keep Naby company in the physios room? — mighty wah* (@MarkHeytch) May 9, 2020

Whether Spurs would even sell Ndombele is one thing, but why Klopp would consider a player like the Frenchman is another.

Could Jurgen Klopp bring the best out of Tanguy Ndombele?

Yes Vote No Vote

The Reds have built a side based on aggression, intensity and drive, and it’s helped them to Champions League success last season, and on the verge of lifting the Premier League title this.

Ndombele has shown himself to be none of those in his short time at Spurs, so the links with him are certainly eye-brow raising to say the least.