 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans slam links with Tottenham ace Tanguy Ndombele

Liverpool fans slam links with Tottenham ace Tanguy Ndombele

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 11/5/2020 | 01:45pm

Liverpool signing Tanguy Ndombele would certainly be one of the big talking points of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has endured a difficult debut campaign at Tottenham this season, making just 19 appearances in the Premier League, and struggling with both form and fitness.

It all came to a head back in Spurs’ clash against Burnley at Turf Moor, with Jose Mourinho unleashing on the midfielder in his post-match press conference.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history

Reports in recent weeks had suggested Barcelona are keen on luring him away from north London, but now, French publication Foot Mercato claim Liverpool have joined the race to sign him.

And after hearing about their rumoured links to the midfielder, fans of the Merseyside club took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

One Liverpool fan seemed to have issue with Ndombele’s questionable record with injuries and questioned whether the club are looking for someone to keep Naby Keita company in the treatment room.

Whether Spurs would even sell Ndombele is one thing, but why Klopp would consider a player like the Frenchman is another.

Could Jurgen Klopp bring the best out of Tanguy Ndombele?

Yes

Yes

No

No

The Reds have built a side based on aggression, intensity and drive, and it’s helped them to Champions League success last season, and on the verge of lifting the Premier League title this.

Ndombele has shown himself to be none of those in his short time at Spurs, so the links with him are certainly eye-brow raising to say the least.

Article title: Liverpool fans slam links with Tottenham ace Tanguy Ndombele

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 